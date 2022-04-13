Governor Newsom Announces $70 Million in Awards for Six New Homekey Projects 4.13.22

Approved projects to offer 232 housing units across the state, when completed

California Blueprint proposes an additional $2 billion, for a total $14 billion homelessness package, that will create 55,000 new housing units and treatment slots in the coming years

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced $70 million in awards for six new Homekey projects throughout California. When fully operational, the projects will provide 232 housing units for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, homelessness.

Since the announcement of Governor Newsom’s $2.75 billion extension of Homekey last year, the state has approved 55 projects that will create 3,195 housing units for unhoused Californians, for a total allocation of more than $900 million.

“Homekey is proof that we can solve homelessness,” said Governor Newsom. “We’ve swiftly created safer places to live for thousands of unhoused individuals throughout the last two years and today’s awards continue that progress – creating 232 housing units for folks experiencing homelessness across the state and providing them with the supportive services they need.”

The Governor’s multibillion-dollar homeless housing investments will provide more than 55,000 new housing units and treatment slots in the coming years. Building on last year’s historic $12 billion investment to help get the most vulnerable people off the streets, the California Blueprint proposes an additional $2 billion investment in behavioral health housing and encampment rehousing strategies, creating a total $14 billion package to confront the homelessness crisis.

“Governor Newsom has said time and time again that homelessness is a crisis that demands swift action – action in a time span of months, not years, and that we must take an all-government approach at the state level,” said California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez. “We are committed to purposeful, action-oriented coordination and alignment that drives measurable progress – that’s what Homekey is all about. Thanks to that commitment, another 232 homes are on the way for families and individuals in need.”

“It’s encouraging to see so many great Homekey projects brought forth by our local partners,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Director Gustavo Velasquez. “Our staff continues to work diligently to review many applications and provide assistance to jurisdictions so we can help individuals in need in every corner of the state. This is the coordination that we need to work our way out of this homelessness crisis.”

Today’s awards include the following projects:

The City of Berkeley will receive $16.2 million to acquire and rehabilitate the Golden Bear Inn. The project is a 44-unit hotel acquisition with 43 permanent supportive housing studios serving people experiencing homelessness, as well as one studio manager’s unit. The property consists of two buildings on a 37,000-sf site on San Pablo Avenue. On-site amenities will include space for counseling, a community room and a dining hall. Off-site amenities, located within a half mile of the project, include a grocery store, a healthcare facility, a library, a pharmacy and access to public transit.

The City of Arcata will receive $14.1 million for a 60-unit motel acquisition permanent supportive housing project. The property is located less than one block from public transportation, and AHP has a fleet of vehicles that include minivans and wheelchair accessible vehicles that will be available for use. On-site supportive services will include daily case management, education and employment services, budgeting, community involvement, housing retention, family connection, and applications for benefits. Off-site amenities include a bus stop, a medical and dental office, and a strip mall which includes a grocery store, several restaurants and retail stores.

The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara will receive almost $19 million to acquire and rehabilitate a 61-unit motel in central Goleta as permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness, chronic homelessness and homeless youth or youth at risk of homelessness. The project will provide on-site wrap-around supportive services and ample space for indoor and outdoor community services.

The Yurok Indian Housing Authority has been awarded $2.2 million for the Yurok Homeless Housing Klamath Glen project, a 10-unit motel acquisition and rehabilitation project to house people at-risk of homelessness and those experiencing homelessness. The project will provide permanent housing and supportive services to residents, ranging from behavioral health to employment readiness. The units will be furnished and equipped with a kitchenette, and the site will include an office, a laundry facility and on-site storage. The project is located close to a public transit stop.

The County of Los Angeles has been awarded $5.5 million to purchase a project that proposes the acquisition and rehabilitation of a 20-room hotel. This project will provide interim housing for homeless families while providing wrap-around supportive services.

The County of Los Angeles will receive $12.9 million for the Sierra Highway Hotel project. The project converts two adjacent motels into interim housing in the Lancaster community of Los Angeles. The two motels will be converted into 38 units for people experiencing homelessness and chronic homelessness, and supportive service space. The motels are in good enough condition to be rehabilitated and placed in service within eight months of the Homekey award.

Additional Homekey awards will be announced in the coming weeks. Completed applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds are exhausted or May 2, 2022, whichever comes first. For more information, please visit the Homekey webpage. The Department of Housing and Community Development has also created the Homekey Awards Dashboard where Californians can track Homekey project awards by dollar totals, project type, progress and region. The dashboard is updated in real time as additional projects are approved.

# # #