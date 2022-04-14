Former Peterborough Youth, Ajamu Attard, Now Helping Students Overcome Challenging Life Hurdles

Attard received the Lincoln M. Alexander award at just 19 years of age for his work to eliminate racial discrimination in Ontario.

Former Peterborough, Ontario youth and community leader, Ajamu Attard , is continuing his efforts to support students in overcoming hurdles to be successful.Ajamu Attard is a Peterborough native who, at the young age of just 19, won the prestigious Lincoln M. Alexander award for his ability to demonstrate leadership in community work and helping to eliminate racial discrimination in Ontario. Since then, and now at the age of 26, Attard has created his own organization, Student Support , which is dedicated to help struggling students across the province. Student Support partners with internationally recognized service providers Calm, Grammarly, and Udemy to offer students much needed help and relaxation throughout their educational journey.According to Attard, inspiration for the organization came from his own experiences in both school and life, which posed issues for him during his educational journey. He believes if it wasn't for those who helped him get connected to services in Peterborough when he needed them, he wouldn't be where he is today."When I graduated high school, during that time it was a really tough period for me mentally and emotionally because I was out on my own," he said. "Most of my academic career, I would say I was not the best student, and I was getting into fights, getting suspended, and skipping class all the time. I was definitely in the wrong places, in the wrong crowd.""Fortunately, because of supports I received from teachers and my adoptive family, I was able to function and get to a place where I could think of what I could actually do with my life," Attard continues. "At one stage, I was even homeless while completing high school and lived at the YES Shelter for Youth and Families in Peterborough, but I always looked for ways to help others in similar situations as myself, even despite my own struggles."It is these experiences that inspired Attard to start Student Support, which was initially founded to help students obtain valuable scholarships. Not long after, however, he learned that these students needed more than just money and began partnering with program developers such as Grammarly, which assists students who may be struggling in their academic careers."We're able to get students this support for a really affordable rate, and we're hoping this is a great starting place," Attard states. "Essentially, students can get access to all of these support services through us at highly affordable rates compared to when purchased individually. Beyond the programs such as Calm, Grammarly and Udemy, there are also tutoring, fitness, and grocery delivery services as well. We really want our organization to be a place where students don't have to worry about their bills. Instead, they can get all the support they need, whether it's therapy, financial assistance, better access to scholarships, tutoring, or a supportive community – all in one place."For more information about Ajamu Attard and Student Support please visit https://www.studentsupport.ca/ About Student SupportStudent Support is a for-profit social enterprise that works with a diverse range of web-based service partners specializing in the education, career, and well-being spaces to enhance the already robust student experience offered at universities and colleges across Canada. By creating affordable and equal access to services that support wellbeing and academics, the company is empowering students to thrive - and not just survive.