Blue Bomber Jacket Canada - Frank And Oak Men's Quilted Reversible Collection Launch

Frank And Oak, one of Canada’s leading environmentally-conscious fashion brands, has launched the Skyline reversible bomber jacket collection for men. The blue color variant of the Skyline reversible bomber jacket can be viewed by heading over to the link: https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/men-coats/products/the-skyline-reversible-bomber-in-dark-blue-1410207-4au?

A spokesperson for the company talks about the Skyline reversible bomber jacket by saying, “We have designed this bomber jacket to be a multifaceted product that excels in all aspects of what makes the perfect clothing option for men. It has been crafted to look intriguing and fashionable while also giving you the weather resistance functionality that you would expect from a jacket such as this. It also achieves both of these goals while being created in an eco-friendly manner that will appeal to those that care about nature and all of God’s creations. The jacket is made from a recycled PET bottle blend and animal-free Thermore® Ecodown® insulation. The material choice also makes the jacket wind-resistant and water-repellent as it will keep you warm and dry throughout the seasons, year after year. The jacket is also reversible and versatile, giving you the choice to go for the perfect look that fits your style. On one side, the jacket features a diamond-shaped quilted texture, two welt side pockets with zipper closure, and a patch pocket at the chest. You will never be left wanting for features with this jacket.

The Skyline reversible bomber jacket has a ton of features that elevate the wearer’s experience while still being a green product as it is forged out of recycled materials. The jacket is made from 57% recycled polyester and 43% polyester. The jacket’s lining as well as its label is also made from recycled fibers. The zippers used on the jacket are also given the eco-friendly treatment as the jacket uses the NATULON® zipper tapes that are made from recycled materials including PBT, PET, and POM, using a chemical process that facilitates further recycling.

As previously announced, the brand’s dedication to making an eco-friendly product that respects the ecological balance of the planet extends to all of its products. The polyester fabric used by Frank And Oak for its products is composed of yarns made from discarded plastic, mainly bottles. The hard plastic is shredded down into miniature chips, which are spun into new polyester yarn, and woven into the fabric. The nylon fibers used for Frank And Oak products are made from discarded nylon textiles re-spun into new yarns, reducing the use of resources. The company’s wool is composed of previously used wool garments. The old garments are shredded down and spun into new wool yarn, and combined with virgin wool into new fabric. For the company’s cotton garments, it uses responsibly grown cotton that is harvested with sustainable methods.

A verified buyer who left a review on the Skyline reversible bomber jacket’s store page and gave it 5 stars says, “I absolutely love this jacket, and am fighting the urge to buy it in another color. First off, it's warmer than I expected. So far it has kept me comfortable in 40-50 degree weather. Regarding the fit, I am 185 pounds, 5'11'', athletic build, and bought the medium. Medium is perfect for me, however, I can see this being a bit too loose for people with less broad shoulders or who are more slender. Overall, this was a great purchase for anyone trying to build a capsular wardrobe.”

Another verified buyer raves about the Skyline reversible bomber jacket on its product page by saying, “This jacket is the same great quality I have come to expect from Frank And Oak. The fit is excellent and I especially like the color which is unique and differentiates it from similar style jackets.”

