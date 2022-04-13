ID launches online on-the-spot swimming ticketing service

MACAU, April 13 - With effect from 1 May, online ticketing service for on-the-spot swimming ticket will be available at the official website and mobile application of Sports Bureau (ID), allowing residents to purchase on-the-spot swimming ticket online. Swimmers can also choose to purchase on-the-spot ticket in the swimming pool or pre-purchase swimming ticket two days in advance through current online booking system. Instant information of on-the-spot swimming ticket is shared on ID’s website, mobile APP and information board at all swimming pools under ID’s administration.

To cooperate with the development of electronic administration of Macao SAR, ID provides online on-the-spot swimming ticketing service at all public swimming pools effective from 1 May. The purchase will be available 30 minutes before each swimming session begins. Holders with Macao identity card or Sports Easy member card can visit www.sport.gov.mo or use ID mobile APP, select swimming pool location, fill in personal data and make e-payment to complete the purchase and then download the ticket. ID will also send the ticket via SMS to the provided mobile phone number. Meanwhile, as children aged 12 or below must be accompanied by adult aged 18 or above to use the swimming pool. Therefore, each adult can attach information of a maximum of two children for purchasing.

If purchase is made 30 minutes before the swimming session begins, swimmer is required to enter the swimming pool within the first 30 minutes of each session. If purchase is made after the session begins, swimmer has to enter the pool within 30 minutes after the purchase. Each ticket will display appointed admission time for users to follow. Ticket not used according to the designated time will be void and the quota will be released to the ticketing system. For admission, ticket and registered identification document is required for verification.

To prevent the risk of epidemic infection, precautionary measures will continue to apply: users are required to wear masks properly inside the venue, check body temperature, present "Macao Health Code" and scan “Visit Record (Venue QR Code)” at the entrance. Sports Bureau will keep enforcing cleansing and disinfection at all venues and call on the public to jointly fight against the disease by maintaining good personal and environmental hygiene and keeping social distance when using public sports facilities.

To know more about the details of other sports facilities or online swimming ticketing service, please visit www.sport.gov.mo or call the hotline 2823 6363 for inquiries.