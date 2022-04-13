Greetings sent to Lao, Cambodian leaders on traditional New Year festival

VIETNAM, April 13 - HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng has sent greeting letters and flowers to General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Techo Hun Sen on the occasion of the traditional New Year of Laos and Cambodia.

In his letter to Thongloun Sisoulith, the Vietnamese Party chief wished leaders of the Party, State and people of Laos a New Year full of good health, happiness and prosperity.

He expressed the belief that under the leadership of the LPRP led by General Secretary Thongloun Sisoulith, the Lao people will overcome all difficulties and challenges, obtain new and greater achievements in the country’s reform cause, successfully implement the Resolution of the 11th National Congress of the LPRP as well as its five-year socio-economic development plan, thus building a nation of peace, independence, democracy, unity and prosperity.

The Party and State of Việt Nam are delighted at the great solidarity, special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, which has grown stronger, more practical and effective in all fields, contributing to the renewal cause as well as national construction and defence, he wrote.

Party General Secretary Trọng underlined that the Party, State and people of Việt Nam always remembers the strong support and wholehearted assistance that the Party, State and people of Laos have given to Việt Nam over the years, and will work hard together with Laos to maintain, preserve and reinforce special ties.

In his letter to Hun Sen, Party General Secretary Trọng extended best New Year wishes to the leaders of the CPP, State and people of Cambodia and lauded the important achievements that Cambodia has gained recently, especially in controlling COVID-19.

The Party, State and people of Việt Nam believe that under the wise leadership of the CPP and effective governance of the Cambodian Government led by PM Hun Sen, the Cambodian people will continue to reap new successes in national construction and development and successfully organise the communal elections 2022 and perform the role of ASEAN Chair in 2022, he added.

He also expressed pleasure at the sound neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-lasting ties between Việt Nam and Cambodia, which he said benefited the people of both countries and contributed to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development of the region and world.

Party General Secretary Trọng also sent greetings to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni.

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc extended his New Year greetings to LPRP General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, while Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent greetings to his Lao and Cambodian counterparts Phankham Viphavanh and Hun Sen.

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ sent his New Year congratulations to Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane and Cambodia’s President of Senate Say Chhum and President of the National Assembly Heng Samrin.

Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng sent greetings to Bounthong Chitmany, member of the Politburo and standing member of the CPP Central Committee’s Secretariat and Vice President of Laos, and Say Chhum, CPP Vice President, head of the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee and President of Cambodia’s Senate.

On the same day, Lê Hoài Trung, member of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee’s Commission for External Relations conveyed New Year greetings to his Lao counterpart Thongsavanh Phomvihane.

Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn also sent New Year greeting letters to Saleumxay Kommasith, Foreign Minister of Laos, and Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia. — VNS