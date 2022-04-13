Submit Release
Attorney General Moody Announces Arrest of 24 Members of a Drug Related Enterprise

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is announcing the arrest of 24 members of a drug related enterprise. The cooperative efforts of the groups investigating found, through numerous search warrants and undercover purchases, multiple substances of fentanyl and cocaine were identified at the locations. Eliminating these illicit drugs from our streets will save thousands of lives since just one pill of fentanyl can kill.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This drug trafficking organization sold illicit pills, power and capsules containing the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl. They marketed the drugs as heroin and it is highly likely that users were clueless about what they were buying. Just one pill laced with fentanyl can kill, and I have no doubt that this joint effort involving DEA, Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office and my Statewide Prosecutors will save lives as we take these drugs off our streets and throw the poison peddlers behind bars.”

The investigation began in November of 2019 when Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office began investigating drug sales in the areas of unincorporated Jupiter known as Kennedy Estates and Limestone Creek. The investigation revealed that a drug related enterprise was trafficking fentanyl and cocaine throughout Palm Beach and Martin Counties.

In January, PBSO agents, with the assistance of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, Jupiter Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Attorney General Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution continued the investigation in an undercover capacity and witnessed over 2000 separate illicit drug deals, intercepting over 10,000 drug related calls and texts.

The cooperative investigation resulted in the issuance of warrants for 24 subjects reference a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization prosecution for operating or conspiracy to operate an illegal enterprise related to the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine, and another 21 warrants for suspects in reference to trafficking in fentanyl, conspiracy to traffic fentanyl and conspiracy to sell fentanyl or cocaine. By the conclusion of the investigation, the number of suspects and warrants is expected to increase.

The members of the drug trafficking organization being prosecuted by Attorney General Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution are:

1. Rita DIAZ

  • Count 1: Racketeering, F.S. 895.03(3)
  • Count 2: Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, F.S. 895.03(4)
  • Count 3: Conspiracy to Sell a Controlled Substance, F. S. 893.13(1)(a)1 & 777.04(3)
  • Count 4: EBT Fraud, F.S. 414.39(2)(a) and (5)(b)
2. Shawn SIGLER
  • Count 1: Racketeering, F.S. 895.03(3)
  • Count 2: Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, F.S. 895.03(4)
  • Count 3: Conspiracy to Sell a Controlled Substance, F. S. 893.13(1)(a)1 & 777.04(3)
  • Count 4: Conspiracy to Sell a Controlled Substance, F. S. 893.13(1)(a)1 & 777.04(3)
  • Count 5: Conspiracy to Sell a Controlled Substance, F. S. 893.13(1)(a)1 & 777.04(3)
3. Nathaniel WILLIAMS
  • Count 1: Racketeering, F.S. 895.03(3)
  • Count 2: Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, F.S. 895.03(4)
  • Count 3: Sell of a Controlled Substance, to wit: Cocaine, F.S. 893.13(1)(a)1
  • Count 4: Sell of a Controlled Substance, to wit: Cocaine, F.S. 893.13(1)(a)1
  • Count 5: Conspiracy to Sell a Controlled Substance, F. S. 893.13(1)(a)1 & 777.04(3)
4. Krystal LONG
  • Count 1: Racketeering, F.S. 895.03(3)
  • Count 2: Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, F.S. 895.03(4)
  • Count 3: Conspiracy to Sell a Controlled Substance, F. S. 893.13(1)(a)1 & 777.04(3)
  • Count 4: Conspiracy to Traffic a Controlled Substance, F.S. 893.135(5)
  • Count 5: Conspiracy to Traffic a Controlled Substance, F.S. 893.135(5)
  • Count 6: Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, to wit: Fentanyl, F.S. 893.135(1)(c)4.a.
5. Weldon JONES
  • Count 1: Racketeering, F.S. 895.03(3)
  • Count 2: Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, F.S. 895.03(4)
  • Count 3: Conspiracy to Traffic a Controlled Substance, F.S. 893.135(5)
  • Count 4: Conspiracy to Traffic a Controlled Substance, F.S. 893.135(5)
  • Count 5: Conspiracy to Sell a Controlled Substance, F. S. 893.13(1)(a)1 & 777.04(3)
6. Howard PRESTON
  • Count 1: Racketeering, F.S. 895.03(3)
  • Count 2: Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, F.S. 895.03(4)
  • Count 3: Conspiracy to Sell a Controlled Substance, F. S. 893.13(1)(a)1 & 777.04(3)
  • Count 4: Delivery of a Controlled Substance, to wit: Suboxone, F.S. 893.13(1)(a)2
  • Count 5: Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, to wit: Fentanyl, F.S. 893.135(1)(c)4.a.
7. Vincent JOHNSON
  • Count 1: Racketeering, F.S. 895.03(3)
  • Count 2: Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, F.S. 895.03(4)
  • Count 3: Sell of a Controlled Substance, to wit: Fentanyl, F.S. 893.13(1)(a)1
  • Count 4: Sell of a Controlled Substance, to wit: Fentanyl, F.S. 893.13(1)(a)1
  • Count 5: Delivery of a Controlled Substance, to wit: Fentanyl, F.S. 893.13(1)(a)1
8. Dishaun HEIGHT Jr.
  • Count 1: Racketeering, F.S. 895.03(3)
  • Count 2: Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, F.S. 895.03(4)
  • Count 3: Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, to wit: Fentanyl, F.S. 893.135(1)(c)4.a.
  • Count 4: Sell of a Controlled Substance, to wit: Cocaine, F.S. 893.13(1)(a)1
  • Count 5: Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, to wit: Fentanyl, F.S. 893.135(1)(c)4.a.
  • Count 6: Sell of a Controlled Substance, to wit: Cocaine, F.S. 893.13(1)(a)1
9. Kyle DAVIS
  • Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, F.S. 895.03(4)
  • Count 2: Sell of a Controlled Substance, to wit: Fentanyl, F.S. 893.13(1)(a)1
  • Count 3: Conspiracy to Sell a Controlled Substance, F. S. 893.13(1)(a)1 & 777.04(3)
10. Fred MERLO
  • Count 1: Conspiracy to Sell a Controlled Substance, F. S. 893.13(1)(a)1 & 777.04(3)
11. Nayasia, DAVILA
  • Count 1: EBT Fraud, F.S. 414.39(2)(a) and (5)(b)
12. Devin DONNINI
  • Count 1: Conspiracy to Traffic a Controlled Substance, F.S. 893.135(5)
  • Count 2: Conspiracy to Traffic a Controlled Substance, F.S. 893.135(5)
13. Shana MAXWELL
  • Count 1: Conspiracy to Sell a Controlled Substance, F. S. 893.13(1)(a)1 & 777.04(3)
14. Mercedes SMITH
  • Count 1: Purchase of a Controlled Substance, F.S. 893.13(2)(a)1
  • Count 2: Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance, F.S. 893.13(1)(a)1 & 777.04(3)
15. Christian MCDANIEL
  • Count 1: Conspiracy to Traffic a Controlled Substance - Heroin, F.S. 893.135(5)
16. Worth MCCOLLOUGH
  • Count 1: Conspiracy to Traffic a Controlled Substance - Heroin, F.S. 893.135(5)
17. Keith HAY
  • Count 1: Conspiracy to Traffic a Controlled Substance - Heroin, F.S. 893.135(5)
18. Juliette SHAFER
  • Count 1: Conspiracy to Traffic a Controlled Substance - Heroin, F.S. 893.135(5)
19. Kenneth THOMAS
  • Count 1: Trafficking over 28gm fentanyl x2
  • Count 2: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon x2
  • Count 3: Trafficking in fentanyl 14-28 gm
  • Count 4: Trafficking in fentanyl 4-14 gm
  • Count 5: Sale of fentanyl x2
  • Count 6: Unlawful use of 2-way communication device x2
  • Count 7: Trafficking in cocaine

