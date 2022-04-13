Carper, Coons’ judicial candidate Greg Williams nominated for US District Court bench

DELAWARE, April 13 - WILMINGTON, Del. – Today, the White House announced that Gregory B. Williams, who was recommended by U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons (both D-Del.) for a judgeship on the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, will be nominated for the bench. If confirmed, he will be the only judge of color to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, and the second African American judge to ever serve on the District of Delaware.

“Greg Williams will be an outstanding District Court judge for Delaware, and we are pleased to see an immensely qualified, respected lawyer elevated to this post,” said the senators. “His credentials are impressive, having previously served as president of the Delaware State Bar Association, in addition to an esteemed career as a litigator. Greg also has broad federal court experience, including with intellectual property and corporate law, and serves on the Attorney Advisory Committee for the District Court of Delaware. We applaud President Biden for making this appointment, and keeping his promise to ensure our nation’s courts reflect the diversity of our country. We have confidence that Greg will ably fill the post vacated by Judge Stark and leave his own indelible mark. The people of Delaware and our nation will be well-served with this nomination, and we look forward to a swift hearing and confirmation process.”

Williams will be nominated for the judicial vacancy created when Judge Leonard Stark was confirmed to the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. He is a partner in the Wilmington office of Fox Rothschild LLP. He joined the firm in 1995 as an associate and was elevated to partner in 2003. Williams has served as a special master in complex civil cases for the District of Delaware since 2020. From 1986 to 1992, Williams served in the U.S. Army Reserve.

He received his J.D. from Villanova University School of Law in 1995 and both his B.A. and B.S. from Millersville University of Pennsylvania in 1990.

