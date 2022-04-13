Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts: President Biden Should Permanently Approve Year-Round Use of E15

Media Contacts:  

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in response to President Biden’s announcement of extended sales of E15 for 2022:

 

“Thank you to President Biden for allowing E15 to be sold through the summer.  This will provide needed relief to Nebraskans in the face of rising fuel prices.  In the coming months, I encourage the Biden Administration to make the year-round use of E15 permanent.  Biofuels save people money at pump, help clean up the environment, and are great for our farmers and ranchers.”

 

“Nebraska is the #2 ethanol producer in the U.S., with a capacity to produce 2.6 billion gallons a year.  If President Biden steps up to make year-round E15 use permanent, Nebraska will be ready to help fill that need.”

