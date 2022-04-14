An unlikely tool against bullying: The Way to Happiness, a common sense guide for better living – for kids … and adults
Ms. Kim Bey, Executive Director of Washington, DC’s The Way to Happiness chapter, teaches educators how to best use The Way to Happiness to improve their students’ lives
Trainers who have learned how to use The Way to Happiness with their students in after-school programs
Over 100 million copies of The Way to Happiness have been distributed in over 170 countries in 114 languages. Free info kits and free packages for educators are available at www.TheWayToHappiness.org
Adults learn how to stop bullying and its effects using The Way to Happiness. Along the way, they improve their own lives while helping youth.
The youth is our future. I want to instill The Way to Happiness messages into them so that we can all .have a better future.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twenty-one common sense precepts (a general rule intended to regulate behavior) from The Way to Happiness book were taught to adults who work with children in Maryland to help improve their own lives as well as helping them to teach kids to respect others. Such training helps to prevent bullying and “mean girls” behavior.
— Ms. Kim Bey, Executive Director The Way to Happiness DC
The students learned the 21 precepts such as “Love and Help Children,” “Be Industrious,” “Try To Treat Others As You Would Want Them To Treat You,” and “Take Care of Yourself.”
The Way to Happiness is a non-religious, common sense guide to better living, written by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. The mission of the Way to Happiness Foundation International, which prints and distributes the booklets, is to reverse the moral decay of society by restoring trust and honesty the world over through the publication and widespread distribution of The Way to Happiness.
That mission is accomplished on a grass-roots level by individuals who share The Way to Happiness book with others and so bring about an increase in tolerance and understanding between families, friends, groups, communities, nations, and mankind—making a safer, less violent world for all.
Ms. Kim Bey, Executive Director of the Washington, DC, chapter of The Way to Happiness, is a professional familiar with the need for respect and kindness. She wants to put stability in people’s lives. She said, “I am doing this to help people with their own lives as well as people they care about, with a simple fundamental guide to leading a happier life. The youth is our future. I want to instill The Way to Happiness messages into them so that we can all have a better future.”
Ms. Bey trained the trainers with fundamental principles that they can relay to youth when working with them to be more inclusive of all their classmates and to respect the dignity of all their friends. Through early teaching of some basic ideas that can help each child live a happier life and treat others well, children’s activities will be more caring and supportive.
Surveys show that one in five students report having been bullied. Bullying results in lower self esteem as well as negative physical health effects such as stomach aches and headaches.
To help fight bullying and bring more happiness to people, Ms. Bey has worked with volunteers to distribute more than 100,000 The Way to Happiness booklets in Washington, DC.
Volunteers working in education programs, crime prevention programs, and after-school programs have been using The Way to Happiness in Washington, DC, and around the world to teach common sense values. The booklet can be read online or copies ordered at https://secure.thewaytohappiness.org/store/products/the-way-to-happiness-booklet.html
