Students ‘Make A Splash’ for the Environment

DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin takes an up close look at a mosquito under the microscope. DNREC photo.

Annual Event Highlights Importance of Protecting Water Resources

More than 370 students from five elementary schools participated in the annual “Make a Splash” festival Wednesday, an event that educates students on the diversity of estuary life and the importance of Delaware’s water resources.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) co-sponsors the event, which is held annually at the St. Jones Reserve, a component of the Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve (DNERR), and the Department of State Division of Historical & Cultural Affairs’ John Dickinson Plantation near Dover.

Throughout the day, students visited activity stations dedicated to the historical and current uses of Delaware’s water resources such as recycling’s impact on clean waterways, a wetland walk and a wave tank. From singing sea shanties to partaking in the “Incredible Journey: The Water Cycle” students were submersed in all forms water.

“Make a Splash is a great opportunity for students to connect what they are learning in their classrooms to what is happening in the environment,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “In experiencing those connections, it is our hope to inspire the next generation of Delaware’s water resource stewards.”

Students from Lighthouse Christian School, John Bassett Moore, Townsend, South Dover and Rehoboth elementary schools participated in the event.

“Bringing together natural and cultural resources is a win for Delaware,” said Tim Slavin, director of the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs. “Special thanks to DNREC for their years-long partnership with HCA at Make-A-Splash.”

Volunteers and presenters in this year’s event included the DNREC Divisions of Climate, Coastal and Energy, Parks and Recreation, Water, Fish and Wildlife, Watershed Stewardship and Waste and Hazardous Substances, as well as representatives from John Dickinson Plantation, the New Castle County Conservation District, University of Delaware and the Delaware Department of Agriculture Delaware Forest Service.

The event is organized by a steering committee represented by DNERR, John Dickinson Plantation, National Park Service, City of Dover, and DNREC’s Division of Watershed Stewardship and Division of Parks and Recreation.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy uses science, education, policy development and incentives to address Delaware’s climate, energy and coastal challenges. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, Michael.globetti@delaware.gov or Jim Lee, JamesW.Lee@delaware.gov

###