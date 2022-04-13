Submit Release
Rock-solid success leads Quarra Stone to expand in Sun Prairie

Architectural rendering of Quarra’s new headquarters

Architectural rendering of Quarra’s new production and executive management facility in Sun Prairie

A Madison-based architectural stone cutter and supplier has chosen Sun Prairie as the location of a state-of-the-art $17.9 million headquarters combining production and executive management functions.

Quarra Stone Company LLC said the new facility will allow it to continue to meet growing demand from a variety of high-profile clients.

“It will allow us to make bigger, heavier stones, which our market is now asking for, “ said James Durham, the company’s founder and president.

WEDC is supporting the project by authorizing up to $350,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits will depend on the number of jobs and capital investment in the project.

The project is expected to result in the creation of 34 new jobs in the next three years. In addition, an economic modeling study estimates the project could indirectly generate 25 additional jobs in the region. Together, those 59 jobs are expected to generate $128,104 in state income tax revenue over a five-year period.

The new facility will be sited on a wooded, six-acre campus and will be designed by Norwegian architectural firm Snohetta, which has offices in the U.S.

The privately held company, founded in 1998, provides custom-cut stone for architects, artists and masons nationwide. Its well-known projects include the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, the Wisconsin State Capitol and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Chemistry Building. Quarra will also be involved in the construction of former President Barack Obama’s presidential library.

