DDOT Celebrates Employers and Schools’ Contributions to DC Sustainable Goals at the Sixth Annual goDCgo Ambassador Awards

DDOT Celebrates Employers and Schools' Contributions to DC Sustainability Goals at the Sixth Annual goDCgo Ambassador Awards

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) honored District employers and schools at the 6th Annual goDCgo Ambassador Awards that are helping DC move closer to its sustainability goals by encouraging cleaner commuter options to their staff.

“We are thrilled to celebrate these employers in the capital region committed to helping our city reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion,” said DDOT Director Everett Lott. “They are true transportation ambassadors creating a work culture that helps make DC the greenest, healthiest, and most livable city in the United States.”

At yesterday's virtual award ceremony, 10 District businesses and schools were recognized for promoting active transportation and public transit to their workforce through incentives and educational programs on sustainable commuting options. Some of the programs implemented include teleworking incentives, shower and locker facilities to facilitate bicycle commuting, and Capital Bikeshare memberships.

goDCgo, an initiative of DDOT, works with DC employers, schools, multi-family properties, and hotels to encourage the use of sustainable transportation by supporting the development and enhancement of commuter benefits programs, incentives, and amenities. In the past year, goDCgo has helped 36,000 commuters shift to a clean commute, keeping 39,000 cars off the road, reducing CO2 emissions by 472,000 pounds daily, and providing energy savings of 32,000 gallons of gas every day.

To learn about each of the businesses and schools recognized at the 6th Annual goDCgo Awards ceremony, please visit godcgo.com/ambassadors-program/#winners.

To learn more about the Transportation Ambassador program and how to become involved, visit godcgo.com/ambassador-program/.

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

