SR 22 in Lexington Closes Temporarily

Jackson, Tennessee – Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close SR 22 in Lexington for approximately 4 weeks to install cross drains, and work to widen SR 22 from near the intersection of SR 22A and SR 22 to the intersection of SR 22 and Taylor Bailey Road. A detour will be posted.

Jones Brothers Construction is the prime contractor for this $36 million project. The estimated completion date for the new Lexington By-Pass is October 2022. The 5.2 miles of newly constructed lanes tie into US 412 west of Lexington and SR 22 south of Lexington.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or for West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .

