Baker-Polito administration encourages COVID-19 vaccination and boosters at family-friendly events during April school vacation week  

BostonThe Baker-Polito Administration is partnering with local businesses across the state to host free, family-friendly COVID-19 vaccination clinics and offer giveaways for getting vaccinated during April school vacation week, April 18-22.  With the support of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), these clinics will be held in 10 cities and towns at various locations, including trampoline parks, zoos, bowling alleys, and the Six Flags New England amusement park, to encourage a family-friendly atmosphere in which eligible individuals of all ages can get vaccinated and boosted.  

The clinics build on the success of vaccination clinics held earlier this year during February school vacation week, when more than 2,000 vaccinations were administered to children and adults in communities most disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

The clinics are part of DPH’s Vaccine Equity Initiative to increase awareness and access to the COVID-19 vaccine and mitigate the impacts of the pandemic among the hardest-hit populations and communities. 

The best protection from COVID-19 infection remains vaccination and staying updated on all of the vaccine doses you are eligible for,” said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “These events are a convenient way for the whole family to get up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, and we thank the businesses and local partners for joining us to offer vaccination at these family-friendly locations.”

At participating locations, individuals receiving a first or second vaccine or a booster dose will receive a giveaway such as free admission tickets or an hour of trampoline or bowling time, depending on the specific location. In a special partnership with Six Flags, any Massachusetts resident who gets vaccinated at the Six Flags clinic will receive two admission tickets, free parking, and a meal. 

April Vacation Family Clinics:

Municipality

Location

Schedule

Giveaway

Everett

Everett City Clean Up Day @ Rivergreen Park 

April 23

$25 gift card

Lawrence/ Methuen

1 Broadway Street, Methuen

April 21-April 24

$25 gift card, prizes and ice cream

Malden

Mixer eSports Cafe

April 22-24

1 hour of free game play

Swansea/ Fall River

Get Air Trampoline Park (Parking Lot)

April 21-23

1 hour of free jumping

New Bedford

Buttonwood Park Zoo (Parking lot)

April 23 and 24

2 free entry passes

New Bedford

Wonder Bowl

April 22 and 23

1 hour of free bowling

Springfield

Eastfield Mall

April 20

$25 grocery gift card, free food, music and games

Springfield

Bounce! Trampoline Park

April 21

1 hour of free jumping

Springfield

Interskate 91

April 22

1 hour of free skating

Agawam and Western MA

Six Flags

April 22, 23, and 24

2 free entry passes + free parking and 1 free meal, snack, and drink (MA residents only)

Brockton

FunZ Trampoline Park

April 21-23

1 hour of free jumping

Brockton

Arnone School

April 19-22

$25 grocery gift card

Lowell

Khmer New Year Celebration, Clemente Park

April 23

$25 grocery gift card

Lowell

Nibbana Café

April 23 and 24

$25 Nibbana gift card

Chelsea

Playground and Archery Games@ Boston Playground

April 20, 21, and 22

1 hour of free play voucher

Massachusetts leads the nation in COVID-19 vaccine administration, with over 82% of eligible residents (5+) fully vaccinated, and over 53% of eligible residents (12+) having received a booster.  The best way to protect against severe illness from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and boosted and remain up to date on shots.

To see a full list of these special clinics and giveaways, visit www.mass.gov/KidsClinic

