Baker-Polito administration encourages COVID-19 vaccination and boosters at family-friendly events during April school vacation week  

Boston — The Baker-Polito Administration is partnering with local businesses across the state to host free, family-friendly COVID-19 vaccination clinics and offer giveaways for getting vaccinated during April school vacation week, April 18-22. With the support of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), these clinics will be held in 10 cities and towns at various locations, including trampoline parks, zoos, bowling alleys, and the Six Flags New England amusement park, to encourage a family-friendly atmosphere in which eligible individuals of all ages can get vaccinated and boosted.

The clinics build on the success of vaccination clinics held earlier this year during February school vacation week, when more than 2,000 vaccinations were administered to children and adults in communities most disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

The clinics are part of DPH’s Vaccine Equity Initiative to increase awareness and access to the COVID-19 vaccine and mitigate the impacts of the pandemic among the hardest-hit populations and communities.

“The best protection from COVID-19 infection remains vaccination and staying updated on all of the vaccine doses you are eligible for,” said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “These events are a convenient way for the whole family to get up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, and we thank the businesses and local partners for joining us to offer vaccination at these family-friendly locations.”

At participating locations, individuals receiving a first or second vaccine or a booster dose will receive a giveaway such as free admission tickets or an hour of trampoline or bowling time, depending on the specific location. In a special partnership with Six Flags, any Massachusetts resident who gets vaccinated at the Six Flags clinic will receive two admission tickets, free parking, and a meal.

April Vacation Family Clinics:

Scroll left Scroll right Municipality Location Schedule Giveaway Everett Everett City Clean Up Day @ Rivergreen Park April 23 $25 gift card Lawrence/ Methuen 1 Broadway Street, Methuen April 21-April 24 $25 gift card, prizes and ice cream Malden Mixer eSports Cafe April 22-24 1 hour of free game play Swansea/ Fall River Get Air Trampoline Park (Parking Lot) April 21-23 1 hour of free jumping New Bedford Buttonwood Park Zoo (Parking lot) April 23 and 24 2 free entry passes New Bedford Wonder Bowl April 22 and 23 1 hour of free bowling Springfield Eastfield Mall April 20 $25 grocery gift card, free food, music and games Springfield Bounce! Trampoline Park April 21 1 hour of free jumping Springfield Interskate 91 April 22 1 hour of free skating Agawam and Western MA Six Flags April 22, 23, and 24 2 free entry passes + free parking and 1 free meal, snack, and drink (MA residents only) Brockton FunZ Trampoline Park April 21-23 1 hour of free jumping Brockton Arnone School April 19-22 $25 grocery gift card Lowell Khmer New Year Celebration, Clemente Park April 23 $25 grocery gift card Lowell Nibbana Café April 23 and 24 $25 Nibbana gift card Chelsea Playground and Archery Games@ Boston Playground April 20, 21, and 22 1 hour of free play voucher

Massachusetts leads the nation in COVID-19 vaccine administration, with over 82% of eligible residents (5+) fully vaccinated, and over 53% of eligible residents (12+) having received a booster. The best way to protect against severe illness from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and boosted and remain up to date on shots.

To see a full list of these special clinics and giveaways, visit www.mass.gov/KidsClinic.

