Nebraska Receives Grade of A+ for Coronavirus Pandemic Response

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) has graded Nebraska’s pandemic response as an A+. Nebraska ranked second nationally on the evaluation, which the Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Board featured on April 10th.

“In Nebraska, we allowed people to live a more normal life, while working together to keep people healthy,” said Gov. Ricketts. “We avoided mask mandates, vaccine passports, and lockdowns, and instead trusted the good sense of Nebraskans to do the right thing. Our pandemic approach helped slow the spread of the virus to protect hospitals. At the same time, it provided students the opportunity for in-person learning, gave businesses the freedom to serve customers, and allowed people to stay connected in our communities. Thank you to everyone whose sacrifices helped our state power through the pandemic.”

The NBER working paper, “A Final Report Card on the States’ Response to COVID-19,” is available by clicking here. The report is the most recent national study to credit Nebraska’s coronavirus response. In December, Politico gave Nebraska the top marks in the nation on its State Pandemic Scorecard.

