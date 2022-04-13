New Release from Author Meril Smith Tackles the Hard Questions
Second book on pandemic gives insights to readersTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Piece by piece, step by step, people everywhere are slowly getting back to the life they had before the COVID-19 pandemic. With lives turned and upended instantaneously in 2020, the demarcation between life before the pandemic and the status quo is more marked than ever. Thankfully, with the development of vaccines and continued progress in research about the virus, we are slowly getting back to normal. In the second book from former teacher and author Meril Smith entitled "Have We Found Our Better Selves?, " he talks about the pandemic once more but now poses questions that challenge humans in ways never before done.
A chance encounter with a remarkable teacher left an indelible mark on Meril Smith’s life, one that motivated him to be a teacher himself. Being in the service of teaching for thirty years, he has witnessed growth and development in people as well as the many events that changed and shaped the world. His observant eye and thirsty mind to learn and understand people and the world helped him in writing his first book that was published months after the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world.
In this new book, he gives readers the chance to tackle hard questions about what has become of them after going through something massive and life-altering. He poses questions that make one think of the past two years, how the changes affected their perspective, and how their behavior has been shaped by the transformation that people all over the world have been through.
With his unnerving honesty and clear-cut focus on what matters, Mr. Smith gives readers the opportunity to think about their experiences and what has become of them. A truly reflective book, Have We Found Our Better Selves? is timely and inspirational. Now available on Amazon and other leading digital stores!
