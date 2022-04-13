Latest Book from Author Meril Smith Makes Readers Reflect on the COVID-19 Pandemic
New release asks questions that will make readers think about the world, the pandemic, and themselvesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the year 2020, the world stood still. The news of the global pandemic broke out and countries all over had some form of restrictions imposed on their citizens. With little to no information about the virus, how it behaves, and how to stop its transmission, people everywhere scrambled to keep themselves from contracting it. Now, almost two years on, author Meril Smith released another book entitled "Have We Found Our Better Selves?" This is his second book on the COVID-19 pandemic.
With a keen eye and undeniable awareness of what is happening to people and the world as a whole, Meril Smith has been through various global events such as the Vietnam War, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the emergence of the polio vaccine, space race, and development of tech companies in California. Born to migrant farmers, he led a simple childhood in a poor neighborhood. He had issues with learning how to read but one teacher, Mr. Schmidt, changed his life and inspired him to lead a career in education. A teacher for thirty-odd years, Meril’s experiences, training, and passion to understand the world and people provided him the framework to write about the pandemic.
In this second book, the author poses questions that make the readers think about how the COVID-19 crisis has personally affected them. Priorities, transformation, and rediscovered values are some of the things that the questions in this book invite its readers to discover. Seemingly simple yet quite timely and hard to confront, these questions enjoins everyone to assess their situation and how they have dealt with the global pandemic as a whole.
