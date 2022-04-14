FarmaCell US Shares 5 Pointers to Conquer Cellulite
FarmaCell US, the Italian Massage and Shapewear brand, offers helpful tips for getting rid of cellulite as swimsuit season approaches.BROOKLYN, NY, US, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farmacell US, an innovative Italian luxury Message and Shapewear brand of Calze G.T., presents five pointers to help defeat cellulite. The demand to get rid of cellulite is growing as summer approaches and body covering slacks and sweaters are exchanged for revealing swimsuits, shorts, and sleeveless tops.
Cleveland Clinic reports 80-90% of adult women in the US have cellulite¹ which is caused by a buildup of fat deposits underneath the skin. The main symptom is the appearance of lumpy, dimpled flesh on the thighs, hips, buttocks, and belly.
Some women are more predisposed to it than others. Factors that affect cellulite and how noticeable it is can be based on one's genes, body fat percentage, skin thickness, and age. It can also be linked to problems with the micro-circulatory system in other women.
Regardless of the cause, FarmaCell offers the following five pointers to reduce the appearance of cellulite:
• Get in the habit of daily physical activity. Consistent low-impact exercises like walking, dancing, jogging, and cycling are recommended over intense physical exercise.
• Combine exercise with a healthy and balanced diet to reduce fat creation. Eat a lot of fiber and vegetables, drink at least 6-8 glasses of water a day, and limit the use of salt and coffee.
• Get at least 8 hours of sleep a night. Rest helps to reduce stress significantly.
• Wear microfiber anti-cellulite garments such as those from the FarmaCell Massage line, and FarmaCell Massage and Shape line.
FarmaCell Massage underwear is made with their exclusive patented honeycomb fabric. The fabric’s contact with the moving body delivers a micro-massage to the skin, promoting smoothness, and improving micro-circulation.
The FarmaCell Massage & Shape line combines their skin micro-massage honeycomb weave with a shaping effect for slimming and fighting cellulite.
• Do self-lymphatic massage regularly. This activity is non-invasive and has been shown to reduce cellulite. Self-lymphatic drainage with a body brush is simple to do at home.
The FarmaCell brand offers attractive shaping, support, graduated compression, and anti-cellulite underwear that provide style, comfort, durability, and fit for men and women. For men, the company offers waist shapewear, boxers, briefs, undershirts, singlets, and t-shirts. Women's products include waist shapewear, bodysuits, shorts, singlets, leggings, bras, briefs, and thongs.
Above all, the quality of the company's shapewear is unparalleled, with garments designed down to the smallest of details, true to the finest Italian artisan tradition, of which FarmaCell is an ambassador of excellence.
For more information about FarmaCell US, visit us.farmacell.com
or their Facebook page FarmaCell USA.
About FarmaCell US ( https://us.farmacell.com/ )
FarmaCell has been specializing in shaping underwear for over 35 years. Established in 1984 by the Calze GT brand, it manufactures private label stockings and tights for large international companies. 2000 marked a watershed moment with the creation of the internal FarmaCell brand featuring its own line of ultra-high-quality seamless luxury shapewear and compression wear, now being offered to the US Market. The FarmaCell brand also includes the Massage & Shape line: shaping underwear made from an exclusive patented fabric with a honeycomb weave that generates a massaging effect with the body's movements.
1. https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/17694-cellulite
