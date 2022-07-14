HBS Systems’ NetView ECO Named a BRP Certified DMS
BRP dealers will have real-time access to a full suite of integrated API functions available from BRP through HBS Systems' NetView software dealership software
Our goal is to help our customers use technology that seamlessly works with BRP’s Powersports vehicles, propulsion systems, and integration initiatives.”RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HBS Systems, Inc., a leading provider of web-based dealership management systems and rental software, has been selected as a certified dealership management system by BRP.
— Chad Stone, President and CEO, HBS Systems
Once completed, the integration of HBS Systems’ flagship product, NetView ECO, with BRP will grant BRP dealers real-time access to a full suite of integrated API functions available from BRP through the NetView software.
NetView ECO will provide an intuitive program design that allows for easy user adoption to give BRP dealerships an advantage over the competition. Dealers can expect to enjoy technically sound and secure integration solutions, coupled with timely development and deployment of each feature and full technical support from HBS Systems’ award-winning team of experienced industry specialists.
“We’re thrilled to partner with BRP and look forward to a successful long-term partnership. Our goal is to help our customers use technology that works seamlessly with BRP’s Powersports vehicles, propulsion systems, and their integration initiatives,” said Chad Stone, President CEO of HBS Systems. “This technology will allow dealerships to focus on serving their customers more efficiently and get them enjoying their new BRP Powersports vehicle more quickly.”
About HBS Systems, Inc.
Since 1985, HBS Systems, Inc. has served equipment dealers, manufacturers, and distributors worldwide in the agricultural, aggregate, construction, industrial, and material handling equipment industries with our web-based NetView ECO dealer management system. Our integrated OEM solutions simplify complex AGCO, Bobcat, BRP, CanAm, Claas, CNH Industrial, Case Construction, Case IH, Krone, Kubota, John Deere, New Holland, Polaris, Skidoo, Seadoo, and Vermeer, and over 300 shortline and specialty manufacturers processes with automation and an intuitive design. NetView ECO improves the equipment dealership’s accuracy, usability, and efficiency, increasing profitability and customer satisfaction. Our web-based ERP gives equipment dealerships the ability to easily manage Accounting, Parts Inventory, Units, e-Commerce, Rental, and Service including mobile access for remote technicians. Our secure cloud-based data platform scales to equipment dealers’ business needs and offers accessibility from any Internet-connected device, including smartphones and tablets, allowing your employees to stay connected to data no matter where they are. HBS Systems prides itself on providing advanced technology today that positions equipment dealerships for the future. To learn more, contact our experienced team at sales@hbssystems.com, 800-376-6376, or visit www.hbssystems.com.
