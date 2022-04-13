Ocean Wise, GreenLearning and TakingITGlobal, launch youth climate action coalition Waves of Change
Waves of Change, a new national coalition, aims to inspire youth action on climate change
Ocean Wise is thrilled to launch Waves of Change. With our partners, we are starting a movement to educate youth and empower actions to fight climate change.”VANCOUVER, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, in advance of Earth Day, Ocean Wise, TakingITGlobal and GreenLearning, are pleased to launch Waves of Change. Waves of Change provides youth with educational opportunities and actions to help fight climate change in their communities.
— Scott Bohachyk
Waves of Change is a Canadian bilingual (English/French) coalition of partners in climate education. Each partner has developed innovative programs – ranging from an online climate application to interactive education kits – to engage youth in every province and territory through education and climate actions.
Waves of Change is working in both urban and rural communities to provide learning opportunities to Canadian students that make clear the connections between climate change, ocean health, and personal action. Waves of Change will equip students with the knowledge and tools to inspire their peers and broader communities to take climate action.
Waves of Change officially launches today at the North Vancouver District Sustainability Fair with the debut of a new immersive marine dome from Ocean Wise.
Coalition initiatives include:
TakingITGlobal’s Commit2Act App (soon to launch) where youth can track and celebrate the collective impact of daily climate actions alongside a network of other ocean champions
Ocean Wise Education Kits, containing lesson plans, activities and resources to bring ocean literacy to K-12 classrooms to educate, equip, and empower students to be ocean stewards.
GreenLearning’s free interactive, educational resources and eCards that simplify complex climate change issues and provide templates for advocacy.
For a full list of Waves of Change offerings, please visit the Waves of Change website which officially launched today.
Ocean Wise, TakingITGlobal and GreenLearning co-developed Waves of Change and were a successful coalition of applicants to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Environmental Damages Fund. This project is possible thanks to the financial support of the Government of Canada.
Quotes:
Scott Bohachyk, Director of Ocean and Climate Literacy, Ocean Wise
“Ocean Wise is thrilled to launch Waves of Change with fellow leaders in the climate change education space. Together with our partners, we are starting a movement to educate youth and empower actions to fight climate change. We are especially excited about the launch of the new Ocean Wise Sea Dome, an immersive marine dome that allows youth to explore and learn about their natural environment. Wherever you are in Canada, Waves of Change is coming.”
Kristina Johnston, Program Director, GreenLearning
"GreenLearning is pleased to be involved in the Waves of Change project. For over 30 years, our organization has provided education on climate change to empower both educators and students across the country in taking climate action within their communities. As a partner in the project, working alongside Ocean Wise and Taking it Global, we are excited to contribute backgrounders, learning activities and interactive tools, including a digital research and advocacy tool called eCards that will engage and inform decision makers about the need for climate action and ocean protection,” says
Liam O'Doherty Director of Digital Youth Engagement, TakingITGlobal
"TakingITGlobal is excited to contribute to Waves of Change through Commit2Act, an action tracking system which will accelerate youth action on our oceans, our climate and the Sustainable Development Goals. We can't wait to incorporate this tool across the program and through the #Decarbonize youth dialogue with our partners at The Centre for Global Education. #Decarbonize has the mission of empowering youth across Canada and around the globe through collaborative online learning and meaningful climate action."
The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change
“The impacts of climate change will be felt throughout the lives of today’s youth, so investing in educational opportunities for this generation is one of the most important steps we can take to fight climate change and protect the environment now and into the future. The Government of Canada is pleased to provide $6 million toward this Canada-wide project to provide climate change learning opportunities to more than 2 million youth.”
***
About Ocean Wise®
Ocean Wise is the world-class changemaker for interested collaborators, big and small, who want practical solutions with meaningful impact, so that they are empowered and take action to protect and revitalize the ocean. Through in-house research, engaging educational programming and ocean solutions at scale Ocean Wise empowers communities to tackle climate change, ocean pollution and overfishing. Learn more at ocean.org.
About TakingITGlobal:
TIG delivers youth engagement programs leveraging the power of creativity, technology, and community. Since TIG’s founding in 1999, we've been dedicated to the motto of "inform, inspire, and involve" which has become the pathway to action for all our programs. As part of TIG, the Centre for Global Education develops and delivers virtual, collaborative learning projects that engage and empower youth as global citizens, through connecting them to the people, places, and issues they are learning about in their classrooms.
About GreenLearning:
For over 30 years GreenLearning has provided free, curriculum connected resources and experiences for educators and youth across Canada in the areas of climate change, energy and green economy. With a solutions-focused, bias balanced perspective, GreenLearning engages and empowers learners to create positive change.
