Teleaus Making Ground-Breaking Innovations to Improve Lives through Telecommunications Technologies

Teleaus is playing a key role in the proliferation of the 5G network across Australia, as well as other exciting and innovative initiatives.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teleaus is pleased to be a key part of the design and implementation of the new 5G network across Australia and is also involved in cutting-edge cloud, AI, and health innovations.Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Australia, Teleaus is a global enterprise leading in information and communications engineering solutions. The company offers a multitude of services to meet client needs, including engineering design & field services, business solutions & automation, engineering project consultancy, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (MI) to name a few. Under its Genofax brand, the company has also expanded into the medical and healthcare sectors, where it has developed AI-based solutions, coupled with bio-computing, that allow for better health outcomes for people, animals, and plants. Genofax is working to shift the current health paradigm that focuses on symptom management to one that focuses on personalised prevention and cure.“My journey to creating Teleaus taught me that you have to gather enough courage to start on your own,” says the founder of Teleaus, Zahangir Alam. “You must invest in the people that matter to your business, and you can’t give up at any stage. The ups and downs will come but won’t stay long if you remain resilient. For example, our business is always focused on win-win outcomes, aiming to bring together people from all walks of life through technology services. We are taking technology to new heights, and I think our determination and hard work have guided us to where we are today.”Since its inception, Teleaus has successfully integrated a unique mix of infrastructure services and cutting-edge technology-based solutions to offer the market a compelling value proposition. For example, the company has been providing engineering design and field services for over a decade to major Telecommunication carriers and has successfully delivered thousands of projects during this period - in both the fixed-line and wireless spaces including fibre and copper technologies as well as 4G/5G networks. Additionally, Teleaus also provides a comprehensive Cloud Services offering to its customers, transforming their business into the cloud. This ultimately results in simplification and scalability for its partners.One of Teleaus’ most exciting innovations has been its exploration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML). Being a technology-based organisation, the company progressively developed a strong in-house capability in AI which culminated in the creation of Anfactor. Anfactor uses artificial intelligence to create automated business solutions, and, in conjunction with AI, it also combines data and multi-disciplinary procedures by using algorithms to extract knowledge and insights from structured and unstructured data.“As a result of our expertise in AI, and our vision to create solutions to connect people, we established Genofax, a revolutionary concept that specialises in understanding the genome and the microbiome using AI and big data analytics to develop pioneering medical interventions for all forms of life,” Alam states.“This is because we believe a new era of medicine requires the integration of AI more than ever. Databases are flooded with understudied data that possess important clues to bring our ideas to reality”.Because of its relentless and admirable pursuit to improve lives, Teleaus has seen many successes over the years and has received numerous awards in recognition of this success, including those from media outlets and others for business excellenceFor more information about Teleaus, please visit https://www.teleaus.com/ About TeleausTeleaus offers multi technologies Design, Construction & Consultancy services, Engineering Field Services, Telecommunications Engineering, business solutions, and services including Engineering Project Consultancy, Complete Business Solutions, business software development, Spatial Data Engineering, Geospatial Engineering, Professional Services, and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) through its unique delivery model.Teleaus started its journey in 2011 with only three staff specialising in fibre design for NBN. In 2018/19 the company experienced its biggest expansion to date, with over 100 employees and contractors beginning working on a much larger scale to deliver the design and construction of NBN projects. Teleaus also operates in four overseas locations in Bangladesh, the USA, Canada, and New Zealand.In 2020/21, the company diversified its business model to create an AI-focused Anfactor with Genofax following not long after.