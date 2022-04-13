Cityzenith launches major nationwide TV campaign in a drive for decarbonisation and energy transition for our cities Cityzenith CEO & Founder Michael Jansen

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES , April 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cityzenith launches major nationwide TV campaign in a drive for decarbonisation and energy transition for our citiesUrban Digital Twin pioneer Cityzenith has launched a nationwide TV campaign following on from major interviews that its CEO Michael Jansen has had with CNBC, Cheddar TV, and Bloomberg.The TV ads will beam across all major American news channels daily to help drive adoption and awareness of Digital Twins across industry, building and infrastructure owners, the public and investorsThe campaign’s theme will be how Cityzenith's Clean Cities – Clean Future initiative focuses on decarbonization within urban areas, buildings, and infrastructure, which could deliver savings of $280bn over the coming years according to ABI research, as 70% of carbon emissions come from cities and 68% of the world's population will be living in cities by 2050.The TV campaign explains how Cityzenith's SmartWorldOS AI technology can also help make these urban areas cleaner and safer by reducing emissions, while building asset owners and developers can cut operating costs by 35%, boost productivity by 20% and reduce carbon emissions by 50-100% to deliver an energy transition as part of the race to zero, according to Ernst and Young.Cityzenith has already secured partnerships with two world-leading tech and energy companies and signed up projects with major US cities, including Las Vegas, New York, Los Angeles and Phoenix.Cityzenith CEO and Co-Founder Michael Jansen said: "Seeing Cityzenith's brand and message being broadcast across every TV channel and news bulletin across America will be humbling."We would not have been able to do this without huge support from our growing community of 6,000+ investors, driving us to get to the top table in terms of decarbonization and energy transition for infrastructure and the built environment."I hope we continue to build this momentum and everyone will join us in reshaping our cities, infrastructure, buildings and energy needs."In the lead-up to this week, Jansen was interviewed on CNBC's popular national business TV show 'Power Lunch' by Emmy award-winning business and real estate journalist Diana Olick, as part of her 'Clean Start' Series.Olick's interview highlighted how Cityzenith's SmartWorldOS Digital Twin platform can continuously monitor the interplay of buildings, infrastructure, transportation, and people to dramatically lower carbon emissions.The interview also covered how Cityzenith is working with Amazon to decarbonize buildings in Phoenix, has signed commercial contracts worth $4.6m since the end of last year, raised $13m since inception and $5m towards its $15m goal this year via the company website’s Regulation A+ investment offering.Jansen also featured in an interview with American live streaming financial news network Cheddar TV, talking about how Cityzenith uses its Urban Digital Twin platform SmartWorldOS to decarbonize and deliver significant efficiencies for building asset owners and energy providers."Our focus at Cityzenith is helping cities to decarbonize," Jansen said in the interview. "We joined the World Economic Forum recently to work in their net-zero carbon cities program.“So, what Digital Twins can do here with cities is aggregate all this complex data around that issue: transport, building emissions, energy transition, and scenario-ize how they interrelate and then how to optimize the entire process of decarbonizing, which is itself complex."Bloomberg also covered Cityzenith in a major feature on the impact of Digital Twins and how platform technologies like SmartWorldOS can be a potential game-changer in future urban planning.If you want to learn more about this pioneering company, please register here for the Cityzenith webinar Urban Digital Twins set to create the first real world Metaverse for the decarbonization of buildingson Tuesday, April 19, 1:00pm (CT).

