Climate Challenge Fund supports Island innovation
CANADA, April 13 - Sixteen groups will receive over a million dollars through PEI’s Climate Challenge Fund to help Islanders adapt to climate change, develop new technologies and opportunities, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in innovative ways.
The goal of the Climate Challenge Fund is to empower people of different backgrounds, experiences, and expertise, who work across sectors and in different communities throughout the Island, to contribute to climate action in any or all of the following areas:
- adapting to projected impacts of climate change;
- reducing greenhouse gas emissions;
- increasing opportunities for carbon sequestration (the removal and storage of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere);
- building capacity and resilience through public outreach and education; and/or
- expanding climate change research and knowledge.
“We are committed to achieving our ambitious net zero targets and exploring the challenges and opportunities that come with a changing climate. This year we saw more applications than ever, showing us that Islanders are ready to take action when it comes to lessening their impact on the environment.”
- Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers
Announced in February 2019, the Climate Challenge Fund has provided $1 million annually. The projects approved in this round will receive up to $1.48 million in support. The Climate Challenge Fund accepts applications from a wide range of organizations, including First Nations; municipalities; academic institutions; businesses; and non-profit organizations.
Backgrounder
Projects approved for support under the Climate Challenge Fund include:
|APPLICANT
|PROJECT TITLE
|Canadian Home Builders’ Association (PEI) Inc.*
|Energy Efficient Boot Camp for Consumers
|Clean Foundation*
|Island Climate Action – Advancing Municipalities’ Solutions on Climate Change
|Dalhousie University** (Agricultural College, Truro)
|Assessment of inclusion of Kelp (shore weed) as a feed supplement in dairy and beef cattle diet to mitigate methane and increase the resilience of livestock industries
|Indigenous Energy Institute*
|Where there’s a willow, there’s a way: willows for bioenergy and coastline protection on Lennox Island
|LP Consulting Ltd***
|Improving PEI Farmland Soil Productivity & Sustainability by Utilizing Alternative Affordable Amendments 2022-2024
|Net Zero Atlantic*
|Supporting PEI’s transition to net-zero emissions through energy system modelling
|PEI Certified Organic Producers Cooperative* (PEI COPC)
|Farming Carbon: Accessing carbon credits through biochar to finance soil-first organic farming
|Prince Edward Island Invasive Species Council*
|Mitigating Ecosystem Impacts of Climate Change by Monitoring and Managing Invasive Species
|Scout Environmental*
|Reducing our Risks – a digital climate change journey for Islanders
|Sentry: Water Monitoring and Control Inc***
|Wastewater Optimization to Reduce Energy and Provide Environmental and Economic Benefits to the Community
|Town of Three Rivers**
|Reception Centres for Three Rivers
|UPEI, Centre for Health and Community Research**
|Engaging Islanders in mapping climate-related social and health factors to build resilience to climate change on PEI
|UPEI, Sustainable Design Engineering**
|Sustainable Agriculture Practices to Improve Crop Productivity and Mitigate Climate Change – Phase-II
|UPEI, Sustainable Design Engineering**
|Life Cycle Assessment and Asset Integrity Management of Wind Turbines
|Waterlution*
|Water Innovation Lab Atlantic 2022 (WIL Atlantic)
|Wind Energy Institute of Canada*
|Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation through Improved Climate and Renewable Energy Data and Sharing