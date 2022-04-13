Climate Challenge Fund supports Island innovation

CANADA, April 13 - Sixteen groups will receive over a million dollars through PEI’s Climate Challenge Fund to help Islanders adapt to climate change, develop new technologies and opportunities, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in innovative ways.

The goal of the Climate Challenge Fund is to empower people of different backgrounds, experiences, and expertise, who work across sectors and in different communities throughout the Island, to contribute to climate action in any or all of the following areas:

adapting to projected impacts of climate change;

reducing greenhouse gas emissions;

increasing opportunities for carbon sequestration (the removal and storage of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere);

building capacity and resilience through public outreach and education; and/or

expanding climate change research and knowledge.

“We are committed to achieving our ambitious net zero targets and exploring the challenges and opportunities that come with a changing climate. This year we saw more applications than ever, showing us that Islanders are ready to take action when it comes to lessening their impact on the environment.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

Announced in February 2019, the Climate Challenge Fund has provided $1 million annually. The projects approved in this round will receive up to $1.48 million in support. The Climate Challenge Fund accepts applications from a wide range of organizations, including First Nations; municipalities; academic institutions; businesses; and non-profit organizations.

Media contact: Jill Edwards Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action jedwards@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder

Projects approved for support under the Climate Challenge Fund include: