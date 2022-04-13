Submit Release
Arts grants applications open to Island artists

CANADA, April 13 - Prince Edward Island professional artists are invited to apply for funding during the spring 2022 round of arts grants to support their growth and creativity.

Applications for funding can be submitted online at PEI Arts Grants Funding for three types of grants: creation, dissemination, and professional development. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, May 11 at 4 p.m. 

Successful applicants are selected by a six-member jury of their arts community peers, which is modeled on the practice followed by the Canada Council of the Arts. There is $50,000 available in this round of funding, with another round of $50,000 in the fall.

“Arts Grants can play a significant role in helping an artist to get their project off the ground or further develop their craft. Government recognizes the importance of providing this funding to Island artists and the impact their work makes in our communities across the province.”

- Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Matthew MacKay

Since the fall of 2016, the Province has supported 166 projects by Island artists with grants totaling $625,000.

Media contact: Hillary MacDonald Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture 902-394-6368 hpsmacdonald@gov.pe.ca

