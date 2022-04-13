3D NAND Flash Memory Chip Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 90.55 Billion at CAGR of 24.75%, By 2028

Reports And Data

3D NAND Flash Memory Chip Market Size – USD 15.49 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 24.75%, Market Trends - Rise of small form factor in memory devices.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market growth is majorly driven by the increasing demand for solid state drives (SSDs) for augmenting the memory space in smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

The 3D NAND Flash Memory Chip market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 90.55 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 24.75% during the projected timeline, from its valuation of USD 15.49 Billion in 2020. The market growth is majorly driven by the increasing demand for solid state drives (SSDs) for augmenting the memory space in smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The augmented demand for high-performance computers for purposes such as monitoring, gaming, and programming, among others, is further propelling the growth of the 3D NAND flash memory chip market.

3D NAND is a variant of non-volatile flash memory wherein the memory cells are placed vertically in multiple layers. Essentially it an electronically erasable programmable read-only memory which is programmed, erased, and reprogrammed in massive blocks. Flash memory storage is an essential feature in smartphones, and the demand for NAND flash has been rapidly surging primarily due to the average capacity of the smartphone.

However, high manufacturing costs associated with the design and development of 3D NAND memory might hinder the market's growth over the coming years. Moreover, the emergence of other advanced technologies such as resistive random access memory, solid state storage, and others are anticipated to create hurdles for the manufacturers in the coming years.

Some of the major companies operating in the global 3D NAND Flash Memory Chip market are Advanced Micro Devices, Ltd., SK Hynix Semiconductor, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Micron Technology, Inc., Apple Inc., Intel Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., SanDisk Corporation and STMicroelectronics, among others.

• Based on product type, the SSD segment is anticipated to grow significantly, at a CAGR of 25.67%, during the forecast period attributable to the rising demand for solid state drivers in large data centers and enterprises. Further, the segment is divided into a single-level cell, multi-level cell, and triple-level cell. The sub-segment triple-level cell is anticipated to dominate the market during the projected timeline due to its ability to offer low cost per gigabyte compared to the other two sub-types.

• Based on the application, the smartphone segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 26.59% during the projected timeline due to the increased penetration of smartphones across all industry verticals and organizations. The application of smartphones for transactions, e-commerce, e-banking, and e-governance across the world is driving the growth of the segment.

• Based on the end-user, the enterprise segment is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast timeline attributable to the rising need for extensive data backup memory solutions to cater to the massive amount of data generated every minute. The segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.83% during the forecast period.

• Based on the regional analysis, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market in the forecast period, closely followed by North America. This can be attributed to the surging demand for durable and lightweight memory chips in large enterprises and the rapid adoption of 3D NAND memory in automotive industries. The APAC region is anticipated to record a CAGR of 26.93% throughout the forecast period.

• In August 2019, Toshiba released the XL-FLASH, a low-latency single-level cell 3D NAND flash memory.

• In August 2019, Samsung Electronics unveiled its sixth generation of V-NAND memory that offers over 100 active layers to improve the capacity and density of the chip. The new generation of chips features 10% lower latencies and uses 15% less power than the previous generation of V-NAND memory chips.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the 3D NAND Flash Memory Chip Market on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• SSD

• Single-Level Cell (SLC)

• Multi-Level Cell (MLC)

• Triple-Level Cell (TLC)

• Flash drive

• SD card

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Smartphones

• Tablets

• Laptops & personal computers (PCs)

• Digital camera

• Audio players

By End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Clients

• Enterprises

By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

