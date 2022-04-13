Blood-Sampling Systems Industry Global Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Major prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic disorders is a major factor boosting revenue growth of global blood collection market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Blood-Sampling Systems Industry report, published by Emergen Research, is estimated to garner a robust valuation of USD 7.58 Billion in 2028 from USD 4.79 Billion in 2020, delivering a steady CAGR of 5.8% over the next eight years, i.e., the forecast duration (2020-2027). The latest report offers a profound analysis of the present market scenario, its key product types, end-user landscape, application outlook, leading regions, competitive terrain, and the leading companies’ detailed profiles. The study performs a historical assessment of the Blood Collection from 2017 to 2018, focusing on the market trends, revenue share, growth rate, production capacity, pricing structure, and other vital aspects during that period.

The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Blood-Sampling Systems Industry, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. Moreover, the report sheds light on the cutting-edge expansion strategies adopted by the market contenders, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships & collaborations, new product launches, and brand promotions.

The latest report is the first study encompassing the current Blood-Sampling Systems Industry situation with respect to the COVID-19 outbreak. Since the advent of the outbreak, the global economic landscape has been grappling with adverse financial consequences. The report analyzes the drastic impact of the pandemic on this business sphere. The pandemic has affected nearly all segments of the Blood-Sampling Systems Industry. It has further hampered the developmental scope of various manufacturers and buyers engaged in this sector. Thus, the report studies the industry’s shifting dynamics to scrutinize the profits earned or loss suffered by different segments.

The global Blood-Sampling Systems Industry consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.

Key players operating in the market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Haematonics, Terumo BCT, Fresenius Kabi AG, Grifols, Nipro Medical Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, SARSTEDT AG & Co., Macopharma, and Smiths Medical.

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Needles

Tubes

Blood Bags

Monitors

Others

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automated

Manual

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Therapeutic

Diagnostics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospital and Nursing Home

Diagnostic & Pathology Laboratories

Blood Banks

Others

Target Audience of the Report:

Leading Companies

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Investors

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Venture capitalists

Third-party knowledge providers

Some Key Findings From the Report:

In March 2021, Reperio raised a seed capital of USD 6 million from Caduceus Capital Partners and Rogue Venture Partners. This investment will help Reperio to provide at-home medical test subscription service. This service offers blood test for measuring cholesterols, triglycerides and glucose level, blood pressure, resting heart rate, BMI, and relative fat mass.

Needles segment is expected to register a 6.2% CAGR throughout the forecast period. High affordability, repeat purchase, and rising ease of use are major factors boosting revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Growing number of blood donation campaigns and major technological developments in healthcare infrastructure are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

The global Blood-Sampling Systems Industry report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

