MultiPoint Group Continues to Expand and has Opened a New Office in Turkey and Central Asia

MultiPoint Group announced the opening of an office in Turkey and appointed Mark De Simone as its Sales Director for the region

/EIN News/ -- KEFAR SABA, Israel, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MultiPoint Group , founded and managed by Ricardo Resnik since 2009, is expanding due to the high demand for cyber security in these regions, as well as an announcement of a revenue growth of 71% in the first quarter of 2022.



"Mark has led teams through hyper-growth points in markets of cloud services, cyber security, in both emerging and established countries. We are confident that Mark will excel in his new role," says Arie Wolman, COO at the MultiPoint Group. Prior to this position, Mark held various positions at Cisco, Clouditalia and Aegate. He was the Sales Director for Emerging Markets for the cyber security leader, Delinea/Thycotic (Turkey, MEA, EE) and at Europe cyber security leader WALLIX Mark drove sales in the UK, Nordics, Italy, and MEA.

Mark has an engineering degree from Cornell University and an MBA from Columbia University. Mark comes from Italy and speaks five languages. He is passionate about Markets, People, and Technology.

Considering Turkey's investment in Cybersecurity, it makes sense that a new office would be opened. All innovation in cyber security is welcome as this 85 million people country accelerates its readiness to tackle vulnerabilities in IT and OT.

Mark De Simone comments on his appointment of Sales Director for Turkey and Central Asia : "of the many exciting, rich, unique country markets part of the broader emerging markets regions that I have led in the last few years, none fascinates me in a more extraordinary way than Turkey and its wonderful people! I know the capabilities of the industry in Turkey, and they are exciting. In my latest year at Delinea, we set up a brand-new subsidiary and we grew the business at triple digit levels. This amazing market is growing, fueled by vibrant innovation, an industrious population, and a changing culture, I look forward to driving amazing growth at The MultiPoint Group in Turkey and in Central Asia."

The MultiPoint Group is a Value-Added Distributor focused on Cyber Security, with offices in Greece & Cyprus, UAE, Romania & Bulgaria, Israel, Estonia, Poland. With a strategic alliance with Ingecom.