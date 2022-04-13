PHILIPPINES, April 13 - Press Release April 13, 2022 Gatchalian: Uphold child rights education while enforcing law vs. statutory rape While the age of sexual consent in the Philippines has been raised from 12 to 16 to protect children from violence and abuse, Senator Win Gatchalian is pressing the need to uphold child rights education at the basic education level. Republic Act No. 11648, which was signed last March, provides that those who engage in sexual activities with children below 16 are liable for committing statutory rape. Under the law, which Gatchalian co-authored and co-sponsored, any person can be considered a rape victim. A "Romeo and Juliet clause" is included in the law, which provides that there shall be no criminal liability on a person engaging in sex with a person below 16 years old if the age difference is not more than three years. The sexual act, however, has to be consensual, non-abusive, and non-exploitative. The exception does not apply to victims under 13. The Department of Education (DepEd) is also mandated to include an age-appropriate subject concerning the rights and protection of children in relation to the new law. Public and private institutions engaged in the education, training, and care of children shall ensure that their curriculum for staff development shall cover duties and responsibilities in identifying, responding to, and reporting rape and other sexual offenses. For Gatchalian, this should prompt the DepEd to strengthen both child rights education and comprehensive sexuality education (CSE), which the agency seeks to implement in compliance with Republic Act 10354 (Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Act of 2012). Gatchalian also cited the role of children protection programs which are implemented by child protection committees (CPCs) at the school level. Gatchalian emphasized, however, that the implementation of CSE is hounded by challenges which should be addressed. A March 2021 discussion by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) identified gaps such as the lack of qualified manpower and lack of sufficient facilities, training, and instructional materials. "Bahagi ng papel ng mga paaralan ang pagtuturo tungkol sa karapatan ng mga kabataan at pangangalaga sa kanilang mga kalusugan, kaya naman dapat nating paigtingin ang kakayahan ng mga paaralan, lalo na ng mga guro at mga kawani, upang magabayan ang ating mga mag-aaral," said Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. Gatchalian: Batas laban sa statutory rape dapat sabayan ng child rights education Bagama't binago na ang age of sexual consent sa Pilipinas mula 12 paakyat sa 16 upang labanan ang karahasan at pang-aabuso sa mga kabataan, binigyang diin ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang kahalagahan ng child rights education o ang pagtuturo sa mga kabataan tungkol sa kanilang mga karapatan. Sa ilalim ng Republic Act No. 11648 na nilagdaan noong Marso, itinuturing na statutory rape ang pakikipagtalik sa mga kabataang mas bata sa 16 na taong gulang. Sa ilalim ng batas, maaaring maituring na biktima ng rape ang isang tao anuman ang kanyang kasarian. Si Gatchalian ang isa sa mga may akda at co-sponsor ng naturang batas. Kasama sa batas ang tinatawag na "Romeo and Juliet clause," kung saan hindi itinuturing na krimen ang pakikipagtalik sa kabataang mas bata sa 16 na taong gulang kung hindi lalagpas sa tatlong taon ang edad ng katalik. Dapat ding consensual at hindi mapang-abuso ang relasyon o ang pakikipagtalik. Hindi naman saklaw ng exception na ito ang mga biktimang mas bata sa 13 taong gulang. Sa ilalim din ng naturang batas, mandato sa Department of Education (DepEd) ang pagtuturo ng age-appropriate subject na may kinalaman sa karapatan at proteksyon ng mga kabataan ayon sa bagong batas. Dapat tiyakin ng mga pampubliko at mga pribadong paaralan na magiging saklaw sa training ng kanilang mga kawani ang pagtukoy, pag-responde, at pag-ulat sa rape at iba pang mga karahasan sa mga kabataan. Para kay Gatchalian, lalong dapat paigtingin ng DepEd ang parehong child rights education at comprehensive sexuality education (CSE), bagay na pinagsisikapan nang ipatupad ng ahensya sa ilalim ng Republic Act 10354 (Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Act of 2012). Binigyang diin ni Gatchalian ang papel ng mga child protection committees (CPC) sa mga paaralan. Paalala ng senador, may ilan nga lang mga hamon sa pagpapatupad ng CSE na dapat tugunan. Ayon sa isang discussion paper ng Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) na lumabas noong Marso 2021, kasama sa mga hamon sa pagpapatupad ng CSE ang kakulangan ng manpower, mga pasilidad, at mga kagamitan sa pagtuturo. "Bahagi ng papel ng mga paaralan ang pagtuturo tungkol sa karapatan ng mga kabataan at pangangalaga sa kanilang mga kalusugan, kaya naman dapat nating paigtingin ang kakayahan ng mga paaralan, lalo na ng mga guro at mga kawani, upang magabayan ang ating mga mag-aaral," ayon kay Gatchalian, Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture.