Pangilinan: Black ops causing voters to shift to VP Leni

VIRAC, Catanduanes -- Vice-presidential candidate Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan believes the release of a fake sex video of Vice President Leni Robredo's eldest daughter Aika is "backfiring", instead earning Filipino voters' sympathy for Robredo and boosting her presidential candidacy.

"What we're beginning to see is a backlash from that unfortunate and fake and really disinformation campaign being launched against Vice President Leni's candidacy. Marami ang na-tu-turn off at marami ang hindi pumapayag sa ganyang istilo at lumilipat," Robredo's running-mate Pangilinan said in a media interview.

"Mukhang nagbacklash at magbabackfire. Lalo na tinutulungan ang aming kandidatura, ang kandidatura ni VP Leni dahil nagkakaroon ng simpatiya ang tao. Akala nila makakatulong sa kanila. Hindi po. Nakakatulong po sa amin mismo. Nagkakaroon ng simpatiya dahil sa maliwanag na kasinungalingan, na kawalang respeto sa ginagawa nila," he added.

The camp of Robredo condemned the online attack, calling the video a "malicious fabrication." It has asked social media platforms to have the videos taken down and is also studying legal action.

Earlier, Pangilinan warned against dirty campaigning, saying the people's problems and the candidates' solutions should be the focus of the campaign.

"Elections bring out the worst in traditional politicians. Sa gitna ng napakalaking mga problema ng pamilyang Pilipino -- kawalan ng maayos na trabaho, mataas na presyo ng bilihin, at ang nakaamba pang Covid, ito ang kanilang pinagkakaabalahan. Disinformation at fake news ang istilo ng mga magnanakaw upang maluklok sa poder. Dahil hindi nila kayang lumaban nang patas. Alam ito ng taumbayan," he said in an earlier statement.

Pangilinan wonders why Robredo is being attacked if the leading contender were indeed leading.

"All these character assassinations will not deter our resolve nor our volunteers'. This will only fuel our desire to bring back decency in government. VP Leni has shown us that radical love is the way to respond. Our weapons: truth, empathy, and kindness to each other," he said.

Pangilinan also called on the social-media giants on to take down the criminal and offensive posts.

