PHILIPPINES, April 13 - Press Release April 13, 2022 Gordon thanks Bulacan for continued support in reelection bid Senator Richard J. Gordon thanked the province of Bulacan for showering their support in his reelection bid for the upcoming May 9 general elections. Gordon, who is running for his second and final consecutive term in the Upper House, vowed to uphold the interests of Central Luzon, as he hails from nearby Zambales. "We thank many of the leaders from Bulacan for anointing me as one of their top candidates in the upcoming elections. They have recognized the top-flight brand of public service we have been dishing out for over 50 years," said Gordon. "Sinisigurado ko sa mga Bulacan, Central Luzon, at sa buong bansa, hindi ko kayo pababayaan at ipagpapatuloy ko ang walang maliw na paglilingkod upang maiahon ang ating mga sarili mula sa matinding pagkakabaon sa kahirapan," he added. Gordon was welcomed recently by incumbent governor Daniel Fernando and accompanied him to an inspirational talk with people looking for a new lease in life. The senator was also endorsed by gubernatorial candidate Willy Sy-Alvarado, who sung high praises for Gordon. Sy-Alvarado called Gordon as the "Lee Kwan Yew" of the Philippines, admiring the latter as a transformative leader during his local government days in Olongapo City and in the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority. The veteran lawmaker also guaranteed that he would be pushing through proper legislation, the upgrading of the Rogaciano M. Mercado Memorial Hospital in Santa Maria town. "We would want Bulakenyos to be able to enjoy their right to health care, courtesy of adequate equipment able to respond to their various medical needs," remarked Gordon. "Kapag ang tao maganda ang kalusugan, lalakas ang bayan, dahil lahat tayo makikipaglaban sa kahirapan," he continued. Also giving their blessings are longtime supporters Henry Villarica and Linabelle Ruth Villarica, who are running for Meycauayan City Mayor and Bulacan 4th District Representative, respectively. Congresswoman Lorna Silverio also commended Gordon for his unselfish brand of leadership, committed to uplifting human lives as chairman of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC). Through Gordon's leadership, the PRC was able to build 107 households in the province, granted cash grants to 864 families, and vaccinated almost 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine through its Bakuna Bus initiative. Responding to the frequent storms that plow Bulacan yearly, the PRC has provided a total of Php 6.8 million worth of assistance to typhoon victims. He had also saved many lives in responding to the infamous Pagoda disaster in 1993, where many casualties were reported. Bulacan is also a major recipient of the proposed Regional Investment and Infrastructure Coordinating Hub (RICH) law, as it aims to optimize idle land in Central Luzon and existing airports and seaports for economic, agricultural, and educational development. Gordon garnered 658,179 votes in the province during the 2016 elections, fifth-most among the 12 candidates.