Electric Vehicle Battery Market In India 2021-26, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast

India Electric Vehicle Battery Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The India Electric Vehicle Battery Market to grow at a CAGR of around 30% during (2021-2026). The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by region battery type, propulsion type, vehicle type.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Download free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-electric-vehicle-battery-market/requestsample

Industry Definition and Application:

Electric vehicle (EV) battery is usually installed in battery electric vehicles (BEV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Some of the common product variants are nickel-metal hydride battery, lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery. EV batteries offer several advantages in minimizing carbon emissions, controlling maintenance costs, mitigating fuel dependency, producing high energy per unit mass, etc. In India, electric vehicles have gained more traction over traditional gasoline-powered automobiles, thereby driving the adoption of EV batteries.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing concerns towards the harmful impact of fuel-based vehicles on the environment are primarily driving the demand for electric vehicle batteries. Additionally, a significant increase in the automotive industry has resulted in the development of several custom-made options for EV batteries to be employed in buses, loaders, trucks, excavators, vans, etc. This is further augmenting the product demand across diverse industries, such as transportation, construction, mining, logistics, transportation, etc. Besides this, the introduction of various government initiatives for encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles to curb air pollution, especially across the metropolitan cities, is also providing a thrust to the market. In the coming years, the decreasing costs of high-capacity Li-ion batteries, along with the increasing domestic production of EV batteries rather than depending upon the exports will continue to bolster the market growth in India.

Browse full report with TOC: https://bit.ly/3dMnIN9

India Electric Vehicle Battery Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region battery type, propulsion type, vehicle type.

Breakup by Battery Type:

Lithium-Ion Battery

Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery

Lead-Acid Battery

Others

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

Battery Electric Vehicles

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Two-Wheeler

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Who are the Major India Electric Vehicle Battery Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of India Electric Vehicle Battery Market leaders, including.

Amar Raja Batteries Limited, Exicom Tele-Systems Limited, Exide Industries Ltd, Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Okaya Power Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic India Private Limited (Panasonic Corporation), Samsung SDI Company Limited (Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.), Tata AutoComp GY Batteries Private Limited, Tata Motors Limited and Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

United States Tire Market Report: https://bit.ly/3juM6WX

China Electric Vehicle Battery Market Report: https://bit.ly/2TefZ3m

India Two Wheeler Market Report: https://bit.ly/3qDqZmR

Automotive Sunroof Market Report: https://bit.ly/3BUqJEN

Water Scooter Market Report: https://bit.ly/3oWbIgx

Quadricycle and Tricycle Market Report: https://bit.ly/3lZQePe

Online Car Buying Market Report: https://bit.ly/3fgsbYM

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.



IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.