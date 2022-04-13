Dane Alexander Releases Spiritual Document Coda (a Gospel) to Shift the Spiritual Narrative
USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dane Alexander has released a new book, titled ‘Coda (a Gospel). The book explores centuries old religious and spiritual narratives, and reimagines them within a context of climate crisis and humanity in peril. Alexander believes that he has been, “divinely selected to bring forth these critical and probable messages at this time in Man’s history.”
The Coda website is divided into purposeful parts, much like the book. The first part, ‘What and Why?’ unpacks the context of Coda, as well as why Alexander sees his work to be important. Alexander contextualizes his work within a global context of climate crisis, as well as growing concerns over an inhospitable planet. This coincides with vast amounts of research into the environmental space, where scientists are warning the global community of tremendous environmental backlash if rapid changes are not made.
Alexander states that, through his research and other research into the climate, the Sixth Mass Planetary Extinction is in sight. As a result, the author argues that Coda is a way to address this mass extinction and counteract the effects of the climate crisis. Alexander further adds that, “Coda teaches the way to save oneself and loved ones, while bringing this planet back into its intended state of Eden.”
Within a religious and spiritual context, Coda analyzes Christian theology and further unpacks its inconsistencies. However, Alexander does not reject Christian theology, he has reshaped and reimagined it, and positions Coda as a text that unifies all religions and spiritualities. Alexander says that, “given that Coda offers sacred teachings in conflict with most of mankind’s unquestioned dogma, its truths are turning religions of the world upside down.” The author is aware of the potential for controversy, but sees the work as purposeful and important. He further adds that, “While numerous literary works already point out the Christian Bible’s over 300 contradictions, meaning at least 150 provable lies, plus another 700 inconsistencies, Coda was prophesied to give information never revealed.” Coda further expands on the formation of the bible, as well as its extrapolation in modernity. The book argues that the Christian bible was originated by Emperor Constantine in an effort to maintain military control. The author positions Coda to be a more accurate portrayal, stating that whilst The Book of Revelations provides no proof, “Coda presents seven.”
Questions that Coda seeks to answer within its text:
-For 1,697 years, why has the Christian Hierarchy allowed over 150 provable lies and 700 inconsistencies to remain in the Bible, those giving false dogma?
-Why is this new knowledge in ‘Coda’ being revealed at this time?
-Unlike what has been falsely taught, exactly who or what is God?
-In ‘Genesis 1:26-27’ God said, “Let us make Man in our image. Who are the “us?”
-If Heaven and Hell are completely different than described in the Bible, what are they?
-On the seventh day did God need to rest.?
-How did souls originate?
-Unlike the Bible’s false version, what was the true origin of the Devil?
-If God is ubiquitous, why is He there and we here?
-Does ‘Coda’ give me the tools and methodology to destroy Evil?
About Coda
Alexander states that ‘Coda’ is neither Hebraic nor Greek in origin, but Old English for, “good news.” Alexander is inclined to use the definition for ‘coda,’ which means,“An overview, but from a different perspective.” This is relevant given the content of Coda, as well as what Alexander is attempting to do and achieve through his work.
On the subject of the book, Alexander states that Coda provides a, “detailed roadmap on how to quickly attain the highest spiritual growth, while also addressing fundamental questions about ourselves and giving a bridge of healing between you and those on the other side who blindly have little understanding and tolerance.” This underpins Coda as a primarily spiritual work that focuses on reimagining Christian theology for a contemporary, unified mass.
The book can be purchased online on the Coda website, in both hardcopy and digital file.
Dane Alexander
