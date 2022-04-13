Tailify bolsters leadership team with addition of Julia Burton Brown as Commercial Director
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tailify has appointed Julia Burton Brown as Commercial Director as it spreads the word about the radical impact of its behavioural science technology on the creation and execution of influencer marketing.
A digital advertising industry veteran with over 20 years’ experience, Julia will lead the growing sales team and drive Tailify’s new business pipeline. She is an award winning and much respected expert who was most recently named as one of IAA 21 women in 2021 and a finalist in 40 OverForty 2021.
Julia spent almost six years at Inskin Media, most recently as Commercial Director EMEA, where, as well as running sales teams in Germany and the UK, she oversaw the launch of offices in the Netherlands and Canada. She has had extensive experience in key leadership roles at startups, adtech companies and also on the publisher side. Her exceptional communication skills and supportive and collaborative approach make her the perfect fit for the people-first business.
Part science lab, part marketing agency, Tailify believes that understanding why people do what they do, using the principles of psychology and behavioural science, should be the foundation of influencer marketing. Tailify’s team of data scientists, marketers and psychologists use world-first technologies to help brands select influencers, calibrate their message and measure their impact, driving ROI that is, on average, double that of campaigns that rely on more standard top-line metrics.
Working as an extension of brands’ existing marketing teams, Tailify develops and supports effective, long-term influencer programmes that are based on more than just the likes, demographics, engagement, followers and other metrics that dominate the influencer business.
The company uses AI technology and the proven rigour of behavioural psychology to assess 100 aspects of an influencer’s output, style and approach. It deploys these insights to help clients select the right influencer, establish the correct messaging and measure campaign impacts - explaining the ‘why’ as well as the ‘what’.
Julia explains: “I realised straight away that Tailify is far from being just another agency. Its focus on behavioural and data science in the critically important sphere of online influence gives it a real point of difference. Its world-first technologies and sustainable, authentic and long-term approach mean that the company is not just focused on quick wins but is committed to solving the underlying challenges around influencer selection and campaign optimisation. I am absolutely thrilled to join this talented team!”
Didrik Svendsen, Tailify’s Co-founder and CEO, says: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Julia to our team of cutting-edge data scientists, marketers and psychologists as we work with more and more global brands and agencies to create, manage and scale influence programmes. We met with lots of experienced candidates who were excited about our vision, but none who shared our values as strongly as Julia. Her belief in putting people first put her in another category. Plus, she’s an absolute cracker.”
Since its launch nine years ago, Tailify has been on a mission to radically improve how brands market through influence. Today, it works with leading global brands to create, manage and scale influence programmes that are powered by science; driving powerful results. Clients include adidas, Fiverr, LG, NordVPN, Readly, Rosetta Stone, Tangle Teezer and Monster Energy.
About Tailify:
At Tailify we believe that understanding why people do what they do should be the foundation of influencer marketing. Instead of relying on functional, visible data and our gut feeling when planning marketing campaigns, we apply the principles of psychology and behavioural science. This enables laser precision in our influencer selection and helps us create symbiotic messaging, driving an ROI that is on average double that of campaigns that rely on obvious metrics and instinct.
We utilise up-to-the-minute data sources and ever-evolving behavioural science metrics to analyse over 100 different psychological variables of an influencer’s output, style and approach. This determines their true value, which is then specifically matched with a brand’s personality and goals.
We drive maximum impact from all our clients’ campaigns, through measurable, repeatable content, adapted over time through evidence-based optimisation to constantly improve ROI.
Founded in 2013, when influencer marketing was in its infancy, we have spent the past decade advancing the science of influence and designing the rules of the influence economy. More science lab than agency, we work with leading global brands to create, manage and scale influence programmes that are powered by science. For more: www.tailify.com
