multilocal hires new directors as steep growth trajectory continues
The ad curation specialist’s hiring spree continues with the appointment of senior HR and sales executivesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on a great first year of delivering for marketers worldwide, multilocal is continuing with the significant expansion of its team, announcing today the appointment of Lola Oguntokun as People Director and Charlie Parkes-Patel as Sales Director.
Lola will work with the leadership team to manage the company’s recruitment processes and culture, developing and executing strategies for talent management, recruitment and retention and employee engagement. She will also guide managers and leaders across the business, focusing on delivering exceptional candidate and employee experiences while developing L&D and performance management frameworks.
Lola has nearly 20 years’ experience, having started her career as a recruiter in technology, placing top-calibre candidates into roles for some of the world’s most successful tech companies and start-ups.
Lola says: “I’m passionate about making a positive impact and absolutely thrilled to be working alongside the leadership team at multilocal to build on a truly people-first company culture as it continues on its growth path. I can’t wait to contribute to its innovative company culture as well as its wider goals, growth and success, ensuring multilocal remains a fantastic place to work.”
Meanwhile, as Sales Director, Charlie Parkes-Patel will help to drive growth in new business globally. An award-winning leader with experience in sales, account management and product development, Charlie spent a decade working at Microsoft. Alongside her expertise in digital media and online advertising, Charlie brings with her a wealth of international knowledge, having spent 12 years working in the North American market. At multilocal, she will focus initially on the Nordic territories. She holds a first-class degree in Information Technology.
Charlie says: “I am excited to help drive multilocal as the market leader in programmatic curation, in its super-fast developing business. I thoroughly believe in multilocal’s mission to make it simple in a world that quickly becomes complex. I excel in leading multiple teams across disparate locations, to provide the best, most effective and innovative digital solution, whilst helping to optimise processes along the way, always keeping the client as the #1 focus. As we build more global alliances with partners, I am confident that my role will allow me to contribute to the increasing success of multilocal’s dedicated and passionate team.”
James Leaver, CEO of multilocal comments: “Charlie and Lola are the perfect fit for us: efficient, detail-oriented, reliable, ambitious, fast-paced and super smart! We are delighted to have them on board.
“Our team has doubled in size in the last two months and is well on the way to double again this year as we work tirelessly to simplify the digital landscape. At a time when media is increasingly global in scale, but local in execution, we are helping to remove friction and help agencies and advertisers to reach targeted audiences across the globe.”
multilocal delivers billions of digital ads each year, acting as a single point of contact for its clients' digital marketing efforts, across the globe. By removing geographic barriers and streamlining programmatic ad placements, it enables clients to dramatically improve efficiency and effectiveness. Its platform enables the team to take on all the back-end responsibilities, thereby enabling clients to focus on growing their own businesses.
The ad curation specialist recently unveiled a new-look website to communicate its rapidly evolving offering. As a modern programmatic network that curates audiences at scale in every country, multilocal is able to help marketers achieve their digital marketing goals at scale.
About multilocal:
multilocal uses curation to simplify the way digital programmatic advertising is purchased across the world. With the ever-growing complexity of the digital landscape, we deliver high-quality, domain-vetted websites, data, optimisation and reporting regardless of location to ensure that any advertiser can reach their desired audience, regardless of scale, in any market at any time. Our friction-free solution, which is entirely set up to thrive in a cookieless world, connects brands with multiple international publishers without the need for any party to tackle intricate technology or complex data collection. Founded by a team of former Microsoft executives, multilocal has core teams in London, El Salvador and Manila, multilocal is on hand to help advertisers and agencies in every region of the world 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more: www.multilocal.media
