Smart Speaker Market Future Growth Explored In Latest Research Report With Top Key Players Apple, Alphabet, Amazon.

Emergen Research Logo

Smart Speaker Market Trends – Growing demand for smart home devices worldwide

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart speaker market size is expected to reach USD 23.93 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for smart appliances and devices due to growing trend of smart homes, rising preference for connected devices, and availability of technologically advanced smart devices are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, introduction and launch of smart speakers with advanced features, support for popular voice assistants, and reasonable prices are some other key factors expected to further fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead.

The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Smart Speaker market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Smart Speaker industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Smart Speaker industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Click Here to Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/730

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

• The personal use segment is expected to dominate other end-use segments in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to rising adoption of smart home systems across the globe, increasing integration of smart speakers with various devices, and rising use of smart speakers to for various personal applications such as making phone calls, tracking user activity, and scheduling appointments, among others.

• North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to high adoption of smart speakers, preference for innovative and cost-effective devices, increasing purchasing power among individuals, and presence of key manufacturers in the region.

• Alexa segment accounted for a significant revenue share in the global market in 2020 and is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period owing to its easy availability and affordability. Alexa has been the most preferred voice assistant for a wide range of smart speakers and is available in over 80 countries across the globe.

The Smart Speaker research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-speaker-market

The key companies studied in the Smart Speaker report are:

Apple, Inc., Alphabet, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Sony Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, Altec Lansing, Inc., SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Onkyo Corporation, and Baidu, Inc.

Make Payment [Buy your Exclusive copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/730

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global smart speaker market on the basis of component, application, intelligent virtual assistant, end-use, and region:

• Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

o Hardware

o Software

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

o Smart Office

o Smart Home

o Others

• Intelligent virtual assistant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

o Google Assistant

o Alexa

o Siri

o Cortana

o Others

• End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

o Commercial

o Personal

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

• Europe

1. Germany

2. U.K.

3. France

4. BENELUX

5. Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

1. China

2. India

3. Japan

4. South Korea

5. Rest of APAC

• Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. U.A.E.

3. South Africa

4. Rest of MEA

The report addresses the following key points:

• The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Smart Speaker market

• The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

• Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

• Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

• In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

• Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/730

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ www.emergenresearch.com

HVAC Filters Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3354454

Cyber Security Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3354471

Virtual Reality Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3354479

Facial Recognition Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3354502

IoT Connectivity Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3354511

Cold Chain Monitoring Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3354515

Insurance Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3354522

Smart Lighting Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3354533

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-smart-speaker-market