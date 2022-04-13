How Are Collaborations Among Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Inudstry Players Improving Market Growth?

Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the companion animal veterinary vaccine industry are increasingly collaborating and partnering with other players to drive product innovations. According to the companion animal veterinary vaccines market analysis, to succeed in the increasingly competitive veterinary market, companion animal veterinary vaccines companies are entering into new geographies and developing innovative products through sharing skills and expertise with other players. For instance, Merck & Co.’s subsidiary MSD Animal Health announced a strategic partnership with Vinovo B.V., a division of Viscon Hatchery Automation, the leading hatchery automation company, to provide a new standard in safe and effective Vinovo vaccination to improve bird welfare and reduce vaccine reactions.

Major players covered in the global companion animal veterinary vaccines industry are Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company (Elcano), Heska Co., Merck Animal Health, Virbac, Zoetis, ElancoCeva Sante Animal S.A., Bayer Healthcare, NEOGEN CORPORATION, and ImmuCell Corporation.

The global companion animal veterinary vaccines market size is expected to grow from $3.05 billion in 2021 to $3.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The global companion animal veterinary vaccines market share is expected to grow to $4.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Companion animal veterinary vaccines industry growth analysis show that the increased pet ownership by Gen X and Gen Y adults contributed to the growth of the market during the historic period. According to the APPA, millennials, or Gen Y represents the largest segment of pet owners for all types of pets. More than 80% of Gen Y and Gen Z own a dog and 50% or less own a cat as a pet. Multiple pet ownership is also on the rise in some parts of the world. Therefore, the rise in pet ownership aids in the growth of the companion animal veterinary vaccines market.

TBRC’s global companion animal veterinary vaccines market report is segmented by product into inactivated, live attenuated, recombinant, others, by route of administration into oral, parenteral, others, by distribution channel into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, pharmacies and drug stores, others.



Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Inactivated, Live Attenuated, Recombinant), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies And Drug Stores, Other Distribution Channels) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

