Neuromorphic Computing Industry - Next Generation of AI and Machine Learning

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the requirement of better performing ICs and increase in demand for AI and machine learning

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Computational Neuroscience Market is projected to reach USD 11.29 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The primary factors driving the growth of the market include expansion within the sensors market; increasing demand for AI and machine learning; faster adoption of software in applications like continuous online learning, predictive analysis, real-time data streaming and data modelling; requirement for efficient ICs; accelerating demand for Computational Neuroscience in applications like machine vision, video monitoring and voice identification.

Request a sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/149

The main advantage of neuromorphic chips is that they can process the knowledge faster than the regular processors, which helps the defense industry in processing battlefield data, including resource and weapon management. The growing requirement for testing and transmitting signals in this industry is mainly driving the expansion of the neuromorphic computing marketplace for the aerospace and defense industry. This is because with the help of neuromorphic computing, coding becomes secure, thereby reducing cyber threats when transmitting data from one end to another. This is another major driving factor across various industry applications.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Computational Neuroscience market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Computational Neuroscience market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the key participants in this industry include: IBM Corp., HP Corp., Samsung Electronics Ltd., Intel Corp., HRL Laboratories, LLC, General Vision Inc., Applied Brain Research, BrainChip Holdings Ltd. and General Vision Inc. among others.

Purchase this report at an exclusively discounted rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/149

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2019, an 8 million-neuron neuromorphic system named Pohoiki Beach was launched by Intel Corporation. It has 64 Loihi research chips developed for the research community.

Pohoiki Beach allows the researchers to experiment with brain-inspired research chip, Loihi in order to rescale the neural-inspired algorithms that comprises of sparse coding, path planning and simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM).

The signal recognition technology is being utilized across a wide range of applications, due to the rigorous advancements in computing power leading to the widespread adoption of mobile and cloud-based engineering, which makes it the fastest growing application for neuromorphic computing.

Black lead which is expandable in nature is the most preferred flame agent. This is because any business considers this as an environmentally friendly answer to the matter.

North America is certainly the largest and fastest growing marketplace for Computational Neuroscience mainly because of the initiatives taken by major chip designing companies like IBM Corporation (U.S.), General Vision (U.S.) and Intel (U.S.). These companies primarily develop the chips to embed them for large-scale applications like large data analytics, servers and data centers among others. Growing awareness regarding benefits of neuromorphic computing in various industries like aerospace and healthcare is fueling the growth of the market in North America at a better rate compared to other analyzed regions.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/neuromorphic-processing-market

The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Signal Processing

Image Processing

Data Processing

Object Detection

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Military and Defense

Others

Regional Landscape section of the Computational Neuroscience report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/149

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about the customization of the report, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Browse Related Report:

Newborn Screening Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/new-born-screening-market

Regenerative Medicine Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/regenerative-medicine-market

Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/interoperability-solutions-in-healthcare-market

Radiation Dose Management Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/radiation-dose-management-market

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/deep-brain-stimulation-system-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.