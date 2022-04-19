New Mississauga Medical Piercing Clinic
New Medical Piercing clinic in Mississauga is allowing more people to enjoy a medically safe piercing experience.MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Piercing, a company specialising in medically safe piercing clinics for adults and children, announced the opening of a new clinic in Mississauga.
The new Mississauga location will offer all of Medical Piercing’s well-known services. These include:
Medical ear piercing
Medical kids and baby ear piercing
Medical nose piercing
Safe jewellery to help with aftercare and infection prevention
This new location will be under the supervision of Dr. Dhanesh Juta. Dr. Juta is a board-certified family medicine expert who has spent more than two decades working to improve the health and well-being of his patients. He is a Licentiate of the Medical Council of Canada and holds a Certification and Fellowship in Family Medicine from the Canadian College of Family Physicians, as well as being the Lead Physician of the Hamilton Family Health Organisation (FHO) and an Associate Professor of Family Medicine at McMaster University.
All Medical Piercing staff go through comprehensive training. They have extensive knowledge about sanitary measures and piercing procedures, safe piercing equipment, allergy-free jewellery, and aftercare support.
Medical Piercing uses the Blomdahl method for optimal piercing safety. The Blomdahl method for medical ear piercing employs a sophisticated aseptic procedure and sterile disposable supplies. This means that piercing supplies and processes are particularly intended to prevent infection transmission throughout the piercing process.
The piercing procedure is always carried out with utmost care by a doctor or nurse using sanitised medical equipment, virtually eliminating the chance of infection.
Dr Dhanesh Juta
Medical Piercing
+1 416-729-0676
mississauga@medicalpiercing.ca