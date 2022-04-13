New Film Project Focuses on Women in the Drone Industry
Documentary Film company partners with Women and Drones to create Docuseries
The partnership with Monumental will allow us to capture stories of the individuals contributing to the future of STEM and aviation.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women and Drones announces a partnership with Monumental Access, a documentary film company based in St. Louis, Mo. The partnership will focus on inspiring the next generation of talented aviation leaders by capturing the stories and footage of women in the drone industry.
In partnership with Women and Drones, Monumental Access will create a multi-part docuseries for a behind-the-scenes look into the professionals, especially women, in the uncrewed aviation space. “Monumental Access is excited to highlight the excellence achieved by women in the field of emerging aviation technologies. By capturing their stories through the lens of a camera combined everyone will have an opportunity to have a front-row seat alongside these amazing women” said Monte Chambers founder and CEO of Monumental Access.
The multi-part docuseries will give a birds-eye view of the significance of the drone industry by capturing in-depth interviews with educators, CEOs, and professionals allowing their stories to be told from the first-person perspective. Viewers will have an all-access look into the women's lives who are shaping the industry.
Filming will start in May with the upcoming Disaster Response Workshop hosted by Dr. Robin Murphy at Texas A&M and the Center for Robot-Assisted Search and Rescue. The project will capture the experiences of the participants and facilitators and share a powerful message about the importance of this type of training for women. “Ultimately, my desired outcome for filming in the Disaster Response workshop will be to create engaging content for viewers unfamiliar with the drone sector of the aviation industry. By raising awareness to the public, these modern-day hidden figures will be in the spotlight” Chambers added.
“The partnership with Monumental will allow us to capture stories of the individuals contributing to the future of STEM and aviation. From the nonprofits and educational organizations introducing youth to aviation and STEM via drones to the innovators leading the way in the various emerging aviation technologies, we plan to shed a bright light on the industry,” said Sharon Rossmark, CEO of Women and Drones.
About Women and Drones:
Women And Drones is the leading membership organization dedicated to driving excellence in the uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry by advocating for female participation in this dynamic segment of the global economy. We partner with companies committed to an inclusive culture where women can thrive. Our educational programs range from kindergarten to career in efforts to balance the gender equation in the industry now, as well as for the future of flight.
About Monumental Access
Monumental Access focuses on producing quality media by creating content, capturing the heartfelt story, and connecting with community stakeholders. With the nationwide demand for videographers, Monumental Access developed a unique market for governmental, non-profit, and corporate companies. What started off as a dream during the 2020 Global pandemic, has transitioned into a reality in detailing the important moments of our clients through the lens of a camera.
Combined with unique storytelling and professionalism, Monumental Access connects the hearts and attention of many across the country with its interviews, commercials, and documentaries! As a result, Monumental Access is one of the most creative media companies in the Saint Louis, MO area.
