New Film Project Focuses on Women in the Drone Industry

About

Women And Drones is the leading membership organization dedicated to driving excellence in the UAS/AAM industry by advocating for female participation in this dynamic segment of the global economy. The organization enables women to connect, collaborate and make global business connections. It also elevates the entire drone industry by bolstering diversity, equity and inclusion which improves business outputs and profitability. Through our educational efforts, we support women and girls in the growing market for talent, with programs from Kindergarten to Career. Our Reach: The organization’s network has connected with women in twenty-two countries. Our Core Mission: To increase female participation in the economic opportunities of the industry. We Partner: With companies committed to an inclusive culture where women can thrive. Our Goal: To inspire and support more women to pursue careers in STEM and aviation. Why Women and Girls? If we want to see more girls in STEM and aviation, it’s OUR responsibility to inspire them. Our Motto: “If you can see me, you can be me” Since 2018 Women And Drones was named as one of the top companies to watch in the UAS industry.

About Women and Drones