Inspiring Tale of Self-Discovery Amidst Global Pandemic
Michelle Macpherson's "A global pandemic won’t change me!" shows how growth, development continue despite lockdowns.
With greater conscious awareness, the next generation will be empowered and free to create positive change, worldwide.”MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA , April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic has profoundly changed society on all levels, including the way children are raised, their everyday life activities and their growth and development. But according to paediatric psychologist and author Michelle Macpherson, this is no reason to halt children's journey of self discovery and self belief. They can continue to learn and grow in fulfilling ways. With her book, readers will learn to proclaim that "A global pandemic won't change me!" and continue to live according to their own truths.
Vibrantly illustrated by artist Jessie Belle van Loon, Michelle’s story follows a spirited young girl named Emily who goes on a journey of self-discovery amidst a time of change and challenge. Emily demonstrates the courage to embrace and at the same time question change, as it impacts not only her childhood, but the whole world. She is a resilient and energetic youth who learns that like a dragonfly, she only has to look within and dance. Emily learns that life can continue with excitement and joy when she confronts self-limiting beliefs that diminish growth and the ability to adapt.
With her work, Michelle shows readers that even during trying times, childhoods must not be denied, and kids can still be kids. This goes hand in hand with the author's other endeavor, namely Dragonfly Global, a humanitarian enterprise Michelle founded in 2021, in a response to the pandemic and its effects on families. Dragonfly Global produces storybooks to educate and inspire children to go beyond self-created illusions that limit growth and the ability to change.
About the Author
Michelle Macpherson has worked as a paediatric psychologist for over 20 years, specializing in the field of Educational and Developmental Psychology. She also has training in Clinical Neuropsychology. She has owned and operated a private paediatric practice with a team of psychologists for 15 years and has recently embarked on her journey as a children's book author. Michelle has also started her venture, Dragonfly Global, which is a humanitarian enterprise with a vision of creating positive change, worldwide. She lives in Melbourne, Australia and is the proud parent of two adolescent boys.
