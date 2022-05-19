Submit Release
"Evolution of the U.S. Army Uniform" Goes Viral - In Remembrance of America's Heroes on Armed Forces Day

The video tells the 400 year story of the U.S. Army through the uniform, and is an ideal presentation for Armed Forces Day 2022.”
Kevin R Hershberger

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Evolution of the United States Army Uniform, released by LionHeart FilmWorks and Historical Wardrobe has gone viral on YouTube.com with millions of views. The video tells the story of the army uniform all the way back to the 17th century when the first organized New England militias were formed that would later become the United States Army.

This video presentation was created by LionHeart FilmWorks and its sister company Historical Wardrobe. According to Kevin R. Hershberger, founder and President of both companies, it was an ambitious project that no-one has ever attempted before in this manner.

“This video is a combined effort by both teams in our quest and passion to create historical content with an almost obsessive level of historical accuracy and attention to detail,” says Hershberger. “We covered 400 years of history, so I think that’s something to be proud of!”

It gives the viewer a fascinating glimpse of 23 distinct styles of dress – the uniforms, weapons, and accoutrements – that were worn by the U.S. Army Soldier as far back as the 1620s. The video is actually the first in a series that LionHeart FilmWorks and Historical Wardrobe conceived on the topic of historical U.S. military uniforms.

Hershberger knows that the video is particularly relevant this month because of the annual observance of Armed Forces Day across the United States. Armed Forces Day is celebrated on the third Saturday in May. It falls near the end of Armed Forces Week, which begins on the second Saturday of May and ends on the third Sunday of May.

About Kevin R. Hershberger
Emmy-nominated director, screenwriter and producer, Kevin R. Hershberger's productions have been awarded more than 70 national and international film festival and industry awards. Hershberger is himself an army veteran, having served as a Military Intelligence Officer in the United States Army. He is the founder and President of LionHeart FilmWorks and its subsidiaries: Historical Wardrobe and Reenactment Stock footage.com.

The Evolution of the United States Army Uniform is available now for viewing on YouTube.  

Kevin R Hershberger
LionHeart FilmWorks
