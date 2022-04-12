New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, APRIL 12, 2022:

Turkey rule and delisting topic of public meeting

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish will hold hybrid public meetings and request public comments on the Turkey Rule and Gould’s turkey delisting. All three public meetings will be held in person, while two of the meetings will be available virtually. Biologists will provide a presentation at the meetings and allow time for questions and comments. The meetings will cover:

The proposed changes to the Turkey Rule (19.31.16 NMAC) The recommendation to remove Gould’s turkey (Meleagris gallopavo mexicana) from the state list of threatened and endangered species.

Both items were opened for consideration at the April 11, 2022, State Game Commission meeting in Santa Fe.

The Department will hold public meetings to discuss both items as follows:

Comments pertaining to the proposed Turkey Rule changes or the Delisting Investigation Report should be emailed to the Department at DGF-Gamebird@state.nm.us. The public comment period will close on September 18, 2022. The Commission is scheduled to hear the final proposal and make their final decisions at the October 14, 2022 meeting.

The Department’s recommendation to delist Gould’s turkey is based on information detailed in the Gould’s Wild Turkey Delisting Investigation Report. Materials for review and comment, including the Delisting Investigation Report, are available on the Department’s website.

