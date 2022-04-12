COMMUNITY LEARNING CENTERS GRANTS

News Release

April 12, 2022

Students at 18 sites across the state will have more access to services and activities to meet developmental and academic needs during afterschool and summer hours. The State Board of Education approved 12 federal grants worth more than $930,000 for 21st Century Community Learning Center programs.

Activities at the sites are aligned to the school day and include homework help and tutoring, physical activity, the arts, community service, choices for hands-on learning activities, positive youth development, and leadership. School buildings receiving a grant must have at least 40% of students eligible to receive free or reduced priced lunch.

The following Continuation five-year grants were awarded:

Beatrice Public Schools’ programs at Lincoln Elementary School, Paddock Lane Elementary School and Stoddard Elementary School received a $169,750 federal grant.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools’ program at Cedar Bluffs Middle School received a $50,000 federal grant.

Chadron Public Schools’ programs at Chadron Primary School and Chadron Middle School received a $100,000 federal grant.

Collective for Youth’s program in Omaha at Franklin Elementary School received a $50,000 federal grant.

Collective for Youth’s program in Omaha at Lothrop Elementary School received a $60,175 federal grant.

Cozad Public Schools’ program at Cozad Elementary School received a $57,600 federal grant.

Crete Public Schools’ program at Crete High School received a $76,500 federal grant.

Lexington Public Schools’ program at Lexington Middle School received a $78,825 federal grant.

Lincoln Public Schools’ programs at Belmont Elementary School, Brownell Elementary School, Prescott Elementary School and Culler Middle School received a $137,460 federal grant.

Lincoln Public Schools’ program at Campbell Elementary School received a $50,000 federal grant.

Loup City Public Schools’ program at Loup City Elementary School received a $50,000 federal grant.

Nebraska City Public Schools’ program at Nebraska City Middle School received a $50,000 federal grant.

During the 2021-22 school year, there were 150 sites in 40 Nebraska communities funded by a 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant, which is funded under Title IV, Part B, of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, as amended.