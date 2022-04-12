Submit Release
DHEC Announces Winners of Sing it To Win It COVID-19 Jingle Campaign

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 12, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is pleased to announce the winners of the Sing It to Win It campaign, one in which students statewide competed to earn money for their schools’ music programs. The South Carolina Department of Education also took part in the effort. Students who participated created jingles promoting the use of COVID-19 vaccines, which continue to be safe and effective in preventing severe cases of the virus.

The winners of the contest are:

  • First Place: Holly Hill Elementary Beta Club – Grades 4-5
  • Second Place: Andrew Jackson High School Chorus – Grades 9-12 
  • Third Place: Isabela Lucena from Mount Pleasant Academy – 2nd grade

“Congratulations to the winners of the jingle campaign and we greatly appreciate all of the students, teachers and parents who participated in this creative, important endeavor,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be the most important tool in preventing severe cases of COVID-19 for those ages 5 and older, and we are always eager to partner with those in our communities to promote this and other messages that keep kids and families healthy.”

Holly Hill has received $10,000 toward its music program. Andrew Jackson High School’s music program has received $5,000 and Mount Pleasant Academy’s has received $3,000.

Vaccination remains the best way to prevent severe cases of COVID-19. Individuals ages 5 and up are encouraged to get their COVID-19 vaccination, and boosters are encouraged for all eligible populations. Find a vaccination site near you on our vaccine locator or by calling our CARE Line at 1-855-472-3432. Vaccinations are available at no cost to the individual.

###  

