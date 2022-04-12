SB 1004 of 2022
MICHIGAN, April 12 - Liquor: licenses; certain donations to nonprofits; allow. Amends 1998 PA 58 (MCL 436.1101 - 436.2303) by adding sec. 1016.
Last Action: 4/12/2022 - REFERRED TO COMMITTEE ON REGULATORY REFORM
