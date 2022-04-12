Maine CDC Announces Possible Hepatitis A Exposure at Boothbay Store

MAINE, April 12 - Back to current news.

April 12, 2022 Human Services

AUGUSTA — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) has identified a case of acute hepatitis A virus infection in a Boothbay food service worker.Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, contagious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus. It can be transmitted through contaminated food or water.

Thefood service workerhandled food while infectious at T&D Variety, 601 Wiscasset Road in Boothbay between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on April 6, 2022, and between 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on April 7, 2022.Storepatrons who purchased certain foods from the store during these times could be at risk for hepatitis A infection. The potential for affected food applies only to meals prepared “to order” during the dates and times described. No pre-made deli meals or other food and beverages were potentially contaminated.

Maine CDC recommends that:

Any deli food items made to order between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on April 6, 2022, or between 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on April 7, 2022, be discarded.

Anyone who may have eaten food prepared in the deli or who worked at T&D Variety between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on April 6, 2022, or between 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on April 7, 2022, should receive hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of their potential exposure. There is a 14-day window after exposure during whichreceiving hepatitis A vaccineis effective against infection. Individuals who have documentation of completing the hepatitis A vaccine series are already protected and do not need to receive additional vaccine doses at this time.

Anyone who ate food prepared at or who worked at this establishment during the described times on April 6, 2022, or April 7, 2022, should watch for symptoms such as tiredness, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, dark urine, and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes) and seek medical attention should they develop symptoms.

Hepatitis A symptoms range from mild illness to a severe sickness that requires hospitalization and can last several months. Most adults with hepatitis A have a sudden onset of symptoms such as tiredness, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, dark urine, and jaundice. Most children younger than 6 years old do not have symptoms or have an unrecognized infection.

Hepatitis A can be spread through contaminated food or water, especially in food prepared by a person who is infected. Symptoms begin to show 15–50 days after exposure to the virus. An infected person can spread the virus to others approximately two weeks before symptoms start until one week after symptoms end.

Health care providers are encouraged to remain vigilant for hepatitis A infection in persons who exhibitsymptoms.

For more information on hepatitis A, visit:www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav/