Submit Release
News Search

There were 962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,308 in the last 365 days.

April 12 - Don Coram Qualifies for State Primary Ballot

Denver, April 12, 2022 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Don Coram, Republican candidate for United States House of Representatives, District 3, has submitted the required number of signatures to appear on the June 28, 2022 State Primary ballot.

Candidates for U.S. House of Representatives are required to collect 1,500 signatures (or 10% of votes cast in the last election in the district, whichever is smaller) in their district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801(2)(a.5), C.R.S. Coram submitted 1,563 valid signatures, eclipsing the 1,500-signature threshold. 

Petition Verification Summary:

Number of qualified signatures submitted:  1,953

Number of entries rejected:  390

Number of entries accepted:  1,563

Number of valid signatures required: 1,500 

For a complete statement of sufficiency (PDF), click here.

For an updated list of 2022 State Primary petitioning candidates to date, click here.

A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.

You just read:

April 12 - Don Coram Qualifies for State Primary Ballot

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.