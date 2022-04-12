Submit Release
Memphis Caregiver Arrested, Charged in TennCare Fraud Case

MEMPHIS – A Memphis woman accused of falsely charging TennCare for services she did not provide has been arrested following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division.

In October 2021, TBI agents began an investigation into Angelia Randolph (DOB: 6/13/71) after receiving information from the Tennessee Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services that she had left a client unattended in a car for several hours while caring for another patient.  During the investigation, agents determined, that between March 2017 and October 2020, Randolph worked for three different care agencies with numerous overlapping shifts.  This resulted in fraudulent claims to TennCare and Randolph being paid for the fraudulent time.

Last month, agents secured an arrest warrant for Randolph.  Yesterday, she surrendered to the Shelby County Jail East Women’s Facility and was booked on a count of TennCare False Claims.  She was released on her own recognizance.   

