Attorney General Ken Paxton led a multi-state coalition in support of Georgia’s efforts to fend off a challenge to the only methods of execution currently permitted under current Georgia law, by lethal injection. General Paxton explained that the challenge was a thinly veiled challenge to the validity of the sentence itself., which must be brought under the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996 (AEDPA)--a law passed to the extreme abuses death penalty inmates use to delay their sentences.

The Supreme Court has stated that those civil torts are not appropriate vehicles for challenging criminal judgements.

Read the brief here.