Los Angeles Clothing Manufacturer Points Design Rookies In The Right Direction Post-Pandemic
LA clothing manufacturer The Evans Group (TEG) is helping readers and emerging fashion designers nurture the seeds of creative ideas in a post-pandemic world.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its latest article regarding the fashion industry, the notable garment manufacturers provide crucial tips to new independent clothing designers.
After paying its respects to the Maker Movement, a prominent trend in which people create and consume products, TEG offers tips for designing a clothing line in a post-pandemic world. And most importantly, what it means for the fashion industry.
‘Fashion Finds A Way’ With TEG
As TEG is quick to point out, the past few years have been hard on everyone, including businesses and specific industries.
The fashion industry, itself an early casualty of the first stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, saw record lows due to lockdowns and an emphasis on working from home. Comfort was king, and the runways of New York Fashion Week were hardly the focal point in many peoples’ lives.
“...people stayed home more, eliminating a significant reason to show off their latest workplace or even avant-garde outfits. Without a need to exhibit clothing choices, the fate of the fashion industry was up in the air.”
As one can imagine, everyone’s thoughts were hardly on how to manufacture dresses.
But it wasn’t all tragedy for the creative fields.
Dusting Themselves Off
Citing the piece The Future of Fashion: How the Pandemic Redefined the Fashion Industry by Tori Jakpa, things were already looking up for the fashion industry as early as the summer of 2021.
Jakpa states that over half of the survey participants responded that they would eagerly purchase new clothing in a post-lockdown world. Does this translate to made-to-measure clothing, which the Los Angeles garment manufacturer specializes in? TEG thinks so.
Plus, the garment manufacturer in Downtown Los Angeles adapted to the constant, unforeseen changes of the past two years with style.
“Although everything was uncertain, we still offered vital resources for anyone thinking of starting their own luxury clothing brand,” says TEG founder Jennifer Evans.
“The extra time and the emphasis on pursuing one’s creative interests allowed those who were initially too busy or too reluctant to finally dive into the clothing design process.”
Evans, who started TEG back in 2005, welcomed the new clothing designers with open arms.
Why Designers Should Design A Clothing Line Of Their Own
The fashion industry is back. According to McKinsey & Company, 2022 is a promising year for the industry as a whole. That, of course, extends to emerging fashion designers as well.
“Although the pandemic shifted around priorities, the key to designing a clothing line remains relatively unchanged. If anything, the flexibility to do so increased tenfold. Aside from starting a clothing line from your own home, clothing manufacturers are also adapting to this new normal.”
TEG states that it’s time to strike while the iron is hot. The fashion industry is back on the mend, and people are starting to shed sweatpants and opt for some current fashion trends.
Finding The Right Mood
TEG helps its emerging fashion designers plan from the get-go. The fashion mood board is a vital element of the design process, which builds an ever-important foundation for the future of a clothing line.
A mood board is a creative collage to help inspire designers and production staff alike to design clothing. It’s a highly versatile tool used throughout the production process. It’s a tool that undergoes constant revision, improvement, additions, and subtractions. As such, it’s one of TEG’s most creative (and helpful) tools in the new and exciting world of clothing design.
“Think of mood boards as a collage you’d use in an art class. Designers use these mood boards to help inspire and improve initial clothing designs. Let’s say you’re interested in designing a retro clothing line. Next, you want to have the color red as the central theme. Try to envision and maybe add some colorful, unique pictures from decades past. What you want to do is consult the board, think of ideas, words, pictures, and themes, and help your clothing line come to life.”
The Importance Of A Good Fashion Sketch
If the fashion mood board is the ‘idea center’ of the process, the fashion design sketch serves as the framework.
Starting with a simple figure (called a croquis), the designer drapes the figure in ideas, colors, patterns, and fictional fabric. The fashion design sketch moves these more abstract creative flourishes closer to the production process by evolving the initial ideas on the fashion mood board.
Staying Close To Home: Domestic Clothing Manufacturers
As a sustainable fashion business, TEG is always looking for ways to cut down on unnecessary use of resources.
Along with attempting to curb the rise of pollution in the fashion industry, TEG emphasizes the importance of going domestic when choosing a clothing manufacturer or distributor.
“Choosing a domestic clothing manufacturer has some serious benefits for a professional designer.
There are in-depth quality checks, ensuring the designs come to life with accuracy and quality. Likewise, they employ local Los Angeles textile workers to help designers create a product, which is always a plus.”
Along with choosing sustainability, TEG employs many local textile workers in the Los Angeles area. The company hires out from local clothing factories for larger clothing orders, ensuring that domestic workers get a fair shot to exhibit their considerable talents.
Making It Come Together With The Evans Group
While a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic can grind things to a screeching halt, creativity somehow finds a way.
With Jennifer Evans and The Evans Group, rookie designers have an invaluable ally in creating designs without worrying about extensive clothing line costs.
The pandemic, while initially devastating to the fashion industry and designers worldwide, bounced back. And for the production staff and creative team at The Evans Group, the renewed interest in fashion has them eager to take on ambitious new projects.
More About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers.
Learn more about The Evans Group on its website: https://tegintl.com
